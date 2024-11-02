Health Ministry Shuts Omnicare Clinic After Patient’s Death in Botched Surgery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 2- The Ministry of Health has vowed action against Omnicare Medical Services, a Lavington-based clinic implicated in the death of a patient after a botched cosmetic surgery.

This follows the case of Lucy Wambui, who reportedly underwent surgery at Omnicare, developed complications, and was later admitted to Nairobi Hospital, where she died.

Principal Secretary for Health Mary Muthoni announced that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She noted that a team of experts has been dispatched to Nairobi Hospital to assess whether professional standards were met during Wambui’s procedure.

“The Ministry of Health is deeply concerned by the report of Lucy Wambui’s tragic passing following complications from a surgical procedure. Any evidence of malpractice or deviation from established standards will be met with appropriate action, in line with the law,” Muthoni stated.

Muthoni reiterated the government’s commitment to equipping healthcare workers with the necessary skills to ensure high-quality care. She advised the public to verify medical practitioners by sending a free SMS to 20547 using the format: P#Doctor’s Name, or H#Hospital Name for hospital checks.

Omnicare Medical Services confirmed that Wambui had undergone surgery at their facility but denied allegations of unregistered operations and unqualified staff. Following public outcry and an encounter with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the clinic has been closed to allow for further investigations.

In a statement through lawyer Danstan Omari, the clinic defended its status as a registered level-3 hospital with all required licenses and certifications, asserting it had been operational for nearly a decade after rigorous vetting. The facility argued that its closure was unconstitutional, irrational, and unreasonable, leading to an abrupt disruption of its activities.

