Health Ministry orders investigation into Omnicare Clinic, similar facilities following patient’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – The Ministry of Health has ordered a probe into Omnicare Medical Limited, alias “Body By Design,” and other similar medical facilities, following the death of a patient, Lucy Wambui, during a plastic surgery procedure.

Principal Secretary for Public Health, Mary Muthoni, issued the directive amid growing concerns over compliance with medical standards and patient safety in cosmetic and specialized health services.

Wambui’s death has raised serious concerns about malpractice and regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry.

The Health PS directed health regulatory agencies to undertake a comprehensive assessment of Omnicare’s operations, including a thorough review of the facility’s practices, safety measures, and qualifications of its staff.

PS Muthoni said that an investigation conducted by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dental Council (KMPDC) at Omnicare revealed alleged malpractices and significant non-compliance with health regulations.

“In this regard, health regulatory agencies are directed to conduct a thorough assessment of the facility and staff involved in this case, to prevent further incidences of this nature,” PS Muthoni said.

“Additionally, the agencies to carry out assessment in all similar facilities to ensure compliance with health standards and patient safety to safeguard the well-being of the public.”

To oversee this exercise, the Ministry has tasked the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Health Professional Oversight Authority (KHPOA) with coordinating the investigation.

The KHPOA has been mandated to submit a detailed report within 30 days, addressing findings and proposed measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.

In an earlier statement, Omnicare Medical Services confirmed that Wambui had undergone surgery at their facility but denied allegations of unregistered operations and unqualified staff.

Following public outcry and an encounter with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the clinic was closed to allow for further investigations.

In a statement through lawyer Danstan Omari, the clinic defended its status as a registered level-3 hospital with all required licenses and certifications, asserting it had been operational for nearly a decade after rigorous vetting. The facility argued that its closure was unconstitutional, irrational, and unreasonable, leading to an abrupt disruption of its activities.

