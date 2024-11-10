Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gunmen shoot dead 3 herders in Isiolo attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers shot and killed three herders in a village in Isiolo County.

Five other herders were injured in the two separate incidents, police said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The first incident happened Sunday morning in Bojidare area where unknown number of bandits armed with assault rifles shot and killed two herders before stealing their 300 goats and cows.

Police said the two were shot and killed as they confronted the gang.

A team of police officers which responded there managed to recover all the cows.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli said three other villagers who were shot in the incident were rushed to hospital where they were admitted.
He added a team had been dispatched to the area to pursue the missing goats.

“Unfortunately we lost two people and three were injured. We are on the ground pursuing the attackers,” he said.

Masengeli flew to the area to access the situation on the ground ahead of more planned operations.

In Hola Bule area, another gang shot and killed a herder and managed to steal his 19 heads of cattle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two other people who included a police reservist were injured in the raid and were taken to hospital for treatment and discharged.

Police said they recovered all the stolen animals.

Masengeli said they had intensified operations in the area pursuing the bandits wrecking havoc.

Elsewhere in Waso area, Samburu County, two suspected bandits were shot and killed across River Waso area under Samburu East and a total of 211 heads of cattle recovered from them in a police operation.

Police said they were pursuing more bandits who escaped the Sunday morning raid.

Masengeli is leading an operation in the area.
Cases of cattle rustling have been on slow decrease due to operations mounted by security agencies.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki who is the immediate former interior Cabinet Secretary has been leading the operations in the area vowing to end the menace.

Kindiki said cattle rustling in Northern Kenya has over the years become an organised criminal enterprise responsible for deaths, poverty and displacement.

“Its impacts are severe. It deprives pastoral communities of their economic mainstay and aggravates the conditions of poverty in the rangelands, fuelling communal grievances and revenge attacks,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To dismantle the infrastructure of cattle rustlers and facilitators he said, the government is sustaining the war on banditry and its perpetrators, enablers, benefactors and beneficiaries by making banditry a painful venture, ensuring recovery of stolen livestock and rewarding facilitators of recoveries.

The most affected areas include parts of North Rift, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges govt to continue with war against illicit brew

The former deputy emphasised that the vice destroys lives of the youth who are future leaders.

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We have no bitterness with anybody, what we want is a peaceful country: Gachagua

Gachagua urged Kenyans to remain peaceful despite recent political events that resulted to his impeachment as Deputy President.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt committed to supporting sugar farmers under new reforms:Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s Commitment to support radical reforms in the sugar Industry after assenting to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Barasa says SHA working efficiently, urges more Kenyans to register

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa now says the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is working efficiently. Speaking during a...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Help us change the constitution, Atwoli tells President Ruto

Atwoli claimed that the current constitution allows people to move to court and stop a project even when it is a good one.

3 hours ago
El Niño rains represent a climatic phenomenon capable of inducing notable alterations in worldwide weather patterns, resulting in amplified rainfall within specific regions. El Niño rains represent a climatic phenomenon capable of inducing notable alterations in worldwide weather patterns, resulting in amplified rainfall within specific regions.

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains to be experienced in Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – The Kenya Meteorological department has stated that Heavy rains will be received in parts of Tharaka Nithi,Isiolo  and Meru...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

British govt honors 19 Kenyan World War II veterans

The medal replacement is part of a wider initiative to honour the vital role played by Kenyan veterans who took part in World War...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Polio vaccine safe and effective – Amoth

Health Director General Patrick Amoth asserted that all vaccines are safe and effective in protecting children.

4 hours ago