Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura/FILE

EDUCATION

Govt vows closure of liquor stores within protected school zones

The government, in collaboration with other agencies, has identified 2,257 alcohol-selling outlets operating within 300 meters of learning institutions, he noted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has announced a campaign to shut down liquor stores operating within 300 meters of learning institutions for violating the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC), Mwaura stated that the government has taken steps to address the proliferation of alcohol outlets near basic educational institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He emphasized that the presence of liquor stores near schools poses a significant threat to the well-being of learners, undermining efforts to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

“These outlets not only jeopardize the safety of learners but also expose children to the risk of alcohol consumption, which could derail their academic progress,” Mwaura stated.

He defended the crackdown as legally grounded in the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act and the Constitution.

Mwaura cited Section 12 of the Act, which mandates that alcohol-selling outlets maintain a minimum distance of 300 meters from nursery, primary, and secondary schools, as well as other institutions serving minors under the age of 18.

Additionally, he referred to Article 53 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to free and compulsory basic education.

Mwaura explained that the proximity of bars and similar establishments compromises this right by exposing learners to alcohol, thereby affecting their education and the government’s efforts to ensure a safe learning environment.

The government, in collaboration with other agencies, has identified 2,257 alcohol-selling outlets operating within 300 meters of learning institutions, he noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In partnership with other government agencies, the State Department for Basic Education has launched a campaign to safeguard the health and well-being of children and youth,” Mwaura noted.

“As part of this initiative, 2,257 alcohol-selling outlets located near learning institutions have been identified and will be closed immediately,” he affirmed.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dispatches food, medical supplies to Nyeri’s Hillside Academy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The government has dispatched aid to Nyeri’s Hillside Academy where 17 students lost their lives while some are still...

September 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to retire 43,976 public servants by 2029 after Ruto disallowed contract extensions

Mwaura said data from the June 2024 payroll alone had picked 39,360 public servants due for retirement under the presidential directive.

August 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies defunding Kenyatta, lists tax-exempted benefits

Mwaura stated that Kenyatta receives a monthly pension of Sh1.6 million, and tax-exempted monthly allowances totaling Sh 1 million, which include entertainment, house, fuel,...

May 31, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Spokesperson safe after weather-induced emergency landing

A private helicopter carrying Mwauda made an emergency landing in Kikuyu’s Gichungo area while on a humanitarian response mission.

May 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Floods death toll hits 70 in Kenya as thousands more displaced

The country started experiencing rains in mid-March, but in the past few days the rains have increased in intensity.

April 26, 2024

Capital Health

Govt signed 2017 CBA with doctors under duress: Isaac Mwaura

Mutua, speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, asserted that it was ridiculous to pay intern doctors Sh206,000 while the average internship pay for...

April 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Red Cross offers 2-month rent to Embakasi gas explosion victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Families affected by the gas explosion that rocked Mradi village in Embakasi will now receive a two-month rent as...

February 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwaura: President Ruto’s decisions saved our country from economic precipice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says the unpopular decisions made by President  William Ruto’s regime have saved Kenyans from...

December 27, 2023