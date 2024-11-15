Connect with us

Govt to launch labour recruitment drive for jobs abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The government is set to roll out a major labour recruitment drive starting November 18 through to December 6, aimed at connecting Kenyans with job opportunities abroad.

The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, which unveiled a list of countries where Kenyans will be seeking employment.

These include Germany, Austria, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Northern Ireland, in addition to Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

According to a Cabinet dispatch, the Ministry of Labour will be holding recruitment drives in every county during the designated period.

The jobs on offer will cover a broad spectrum of professional, skilled, and unskilled positions including nurses, aged-care workers, and teachers in critical subjects like science, mathematics, English, and physical education.

“At the meeting, the Cabinet was informed that the Ministry of Labour has organized job recruitment drives in every county over the coming weeks,” the dispatch stated in part

“These recruitment efforts are part of a broader strategy to connect Kenyans with employment opportunities both within the region and globally.”

The briefing also highlighted the success of Kenya’s ongoing labour export program.

Since July 2023, a total of 105,367 Kenyans have secured jobs abroad, with 16,943 people cleared for employment since January 2024 alone according to the government.

President William Ruto has been vocal about increasing Kenyan labour exports as part of the government’s broader economic strategy.

In June, he revealed that the country has been sending 1,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers overseas every week.

