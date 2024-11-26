Connect with us

Govt settles Sh3.7bn pending bills to health facilities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The government through the Social Health Authority(SHA) has cleared Sh3.7 billion in pending bills owed to various health facilities.

This incudes Sh1.4 Billion for the National Health Insurance Fund(NHIF) arrears.

During a meeting with faith-based health stakeholders on Monday Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa, confirmed significant progress in the implementation of Taifa Care and the roll-out of SHA where over 15.2 million Kenyans are now registered.

Barasa highlighted that through SHA, Kenyans will now have access to free primary healthcare services at public health facilities, as well as contracted private and faith-based facilities.

The program includes 8,336 contracted healthcare facilities, with 5,210 government-owned, 319 faith-based, and 2,807 private facilities.

“The Government’s vision is to ensure that all Kenyans have access to quality and equitable healthcare, while protecting them from financial hardship, regardless of their income or location. The Ministry of Health remains committed to providing affordable and quality healthcare for all Kenyans,” she stated.

The CS emphasized the critical role of faith-based organizations, especially in rural and underserved areas, where they are often the only available healthcare providers.

She commended their efforts and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all Kenyans, regardless of their income or location, have access to quality healthcare.

“Faith-Based Health Organizations play a critical role in expanding healthcare access, especially in underserved rural areas where they often serve as the nearest healthcare facility. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to providing essential services are commendable,” she said.

CS Barasa confirmed that the Ministry has already paid Sh 5.05 billion to healthcare providers, including Sh938.6 million to faith-based health facilities, to address financial obligations inherited from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

She added that the new Social Health Authority (SHA) is reviewing claims from October 2024 and mobilizing additional funds to clear the outstanding payments.

The Health Ministry meeting with Faith Based Organizations was also attended by Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, Dr. Mohammed Abdi, Chairperson of SHA, and leaders from the Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK).

The meeting served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss challenges and share solutions regarding the SHA rollout across health facilities.

The government on November 15 pledged that it will soon clear outstanding bills owed to faith-based hospitals.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura in a statement asserted that the government had already released Sh938 million to the health facilities with an additional Sh2.5 billion expected to be disbursed in the coming days.

Mwaura emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) debt, which totals an estimated Sh19 billion owed to healthcare providers across the country.

“The Government is actively addressing the historical NHIF debts, including the Sh. 19 billion owed to healthcare providers,” read the statement in part.

“As of now, sh 5.05 billion has been disbursed, with faith-based hospitals receiving Sh. 938 million, and an additional Sh2.5 billion scheduled for distribution in the next few days,” it added.

