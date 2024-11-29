Govt says Adani not involved in Taifa Care program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The government has clarified that Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is not involved in Kenya’s Taifa Care health program under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

This follows President William Ruto’s cancellation of Adani-linked deals, including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) expansion and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) projects, after the U.S. charged Adani and his nephew with orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme for solar energy contracts.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reaffirmed the integrity of the country’s healthcare reforms, emphasizing their independence from Adani’s business dealings.

“”There is no Adani deal in the Social Health Authority,” Mwaura stated. Any cartel spreading false information will be dealt with.”

“I now direct in furtherance of the principles enshrined in article 10 of the Constitution on transparent accountability and based on new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations that the procuring agencies within the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy Petroleum to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA expansion,” President Ruto had said while cancelling the contracts.

Ruto further urged the relevant ministries and agencies to find alternative firms that can undertake the JKIA expansion and the KETRACO transmission deal terming them as important projects which require foreign investors.

“They should begin the process of onboarding alternative partners because these are important projects. We value the contribution of all whether it comes in the form of support, criticism or protest. The most important component of leadership is listening and learning,” Ruto noted.

