Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A terminal building at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt rolls out reforms at JKIA to enhance passenger traffic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The government has rolled out reforms at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to enhance passenger traffic.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi indicated that the reforms will deliver seamless, efficient, and respectful services to customers departing and arriving in the country through the facility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JKIA is one of Kenya’s three main entry points, with the other two being Moi International Airport located in the coastal city of Mombasa and another in the lakeside city of Kisumu in western Kenya.

Most of Kenya’s tourists arrived through JKIA, while the rest entered the country via the Moi airport.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, in the first quarter of 2024, Kenya received 409,164 tourists through the two airports, with 343,555 using JKIA.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI denies trying to stop Gachagua from attending church

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has dismissed claims that it tried to stop Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church...

29 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Public Service Board chairman Charles Babu is dead

Nyong'o says the late chairman passed away on Monday night while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

13 officials including invigilators arrested in Siaya after police discovered pre-filled KCSE Maths paper

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 12 – Police in Siaya are holding 13 teachers after their arrest on Monday over examinations malpractice during the ongoing Kenya...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UoN VC Hutchinson says disciplinary measures to be taken against striking staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Margaret Hutchinson has urged striking lecturers to resume work after the Employment and Labour...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

12-year boy stabs friend to death in quarrel over toys

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 12 – Residents of Kipkaren Estate on the outskirts of Eldoret City are in shock after a 12-year-old boy has stabbed...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of former first lady Margaret Kenyatta mourning death of brother

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The family of former first lady Margaret Kenyatta is mourning the death of her brother William Gakuo. Through an...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Bomet legislators want Barchock charged with graft

The legislators singled out mismanagement of various hospitals that allegedly led to the death of a three-year-old patient Rdue to negligence.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Announces 140mn Litres of Water Boost to Ease Nairobi’s Supply Crisis

Governor Johnson Sakaja mde the announcement during a visit to Murang’a County with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

3 hours ago