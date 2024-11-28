Govt releases Sh2bn for fertilizer subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – The government has released Sh2 billion for the fertilizer subsidy program. The development followed complaints by farmers over high cost of fertilizer after the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) announced Sh. 3,400 per 50 kilo bag due to delayed government subsidy.
This, according to KTDA National Chair Enos Njeru, means that farmers can continue buying the commodity at the government-recommended price of Sh2,500 per bag.
Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu, Njeru said the incentive is meant to cushion farmers from high cost of fertilizer to make tea farming a profitable venture.
Consequently, Njeru announced that they will be refunding money deducted to farmers above the recommended price in January alongside the monthly pay of green leaf to be delivered in the month of December.
He said after they are through with the supply of fertilizer by the end of this month which they procured early this year, they will do reconciliation of accounts to determine what each farmer will receive back.
“We will ensure the fertilizer suspense money will be refunded on January 5 together with December green leaf delivery,” he said.
At the same time, Njeru called for an end of politics in the sector, saying this will only serve to destroy the multi-billion industry that is currently the highest foreign exchange earner.
The chair pleaded with the elected leaders to be part of the solution whenever problems arise in the sector such as leadership wrangles or reduced earnings.
He said the country was awash with recommendations on how best to promote the sector and it was the duty of political leaders to push for their implementation to take care of farmers’ welfare.
“Those who want to have an input or make changes in any sector, it is prudent to consult those in charge as they are the ones well versed with their operations,” he said.
