Govt Orders Temporary Evacuations in Flood-Prone Regions Amid Heavy Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – The Ministry of Interior has issued temporary evacuation orders in five regions at risk of flooding as heavy rains continue to lash the country.

Various parts of the country, including Nairobi, have experienced heavy rains since last week, displacing hundreds in Nyanza after River Nyando burst its banks.

“Flood alerts have been issued in these regions where storms are anticipated but are expected to subside next week,” the statement read.

The evacuation warnings follow a Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicating persistent heavy rains in areas including the Highlands East, parts of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and Coastal, North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.

The Interior Ministry confirmed ongoing evacuations in Kisumu Central Sub-county, particularly in Kapuothe, Nanga, Lower Katuoro, Wigwa, and parts of Dunga, where approximately 200 households have been affected. About 100 acres of crops have also been destroyed.

In a statement, the Ministry identified North Eastern, South Eastern, Coast, Central, and South Rift Valley as regions likely to experience storms over the weekend.

“A total of 47 households are currently hosted at Nanga Primary School and are receiving humanitarian aid from the State Department for Special Programmes, Red Cross, and other agencies,” the Ministry stated.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and follow evacuation directives to ensure safety.

