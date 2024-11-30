Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thousands of people were displaced on May 5, 2024 when River Nyando burst its banks. /OJWANG JOE.

Top stories

Govt Orders Temporary Evacuations in Flood-Prone Regions Amid Heavy Rains

Various parts of the country, including Nairobi, have experienced heavy rains since last week, displacing hundreds in Nyanza after River Nyando burst its banks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – The Ministry of Interior has issued temporary evacuation orders in five regions at risk of flooding as heavy rains continue to lash the country.

Various parts of the country, including Nairobi, have experienced heavy rains since last week, displacing hundreds in Nyanza after River Nyando burst its banks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Flood alerts have been issued in these regions where storms are anticipated but are expected to subside next week,” the statement read.

The evacuation warnings follow a Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicating persistent heavy rains in areas including the Highlands East, parts of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and Coastal, North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.

The Interior Ministry confirmed ongoing evacuations in Kisumu Central Sub-county, particularly in Kapuothe, Nanga, Lower Katuoro, Wigwa, and parts of Dunga, where approximately 200 households have been affected. About 100 acres of crops have also been destroyed.

In a statement, the Ministry identified North Eastern, South Eastern, Coast, Central, and South Rift Valley as regions likely to experience storms over the weekend.

“A total of 47 households are currently hosted at Nanga Primary School and are receiving humanitarian aid from the State Department for Special Programmes, Red Cross, and other agencies,” the Ministry stated.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and follow evacuation directives to ensure safety.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues flood alert following recent rains

NAIROBI, Kenya 14 – The Kenya Meteorological department has warned of possible flooding following heavy rains in parts of  Nairobi, Central Kenya, Southeastern lowlands and...

November 14, 2024

Africa

Nearly 40 killed, over 414,000 affected by floods in northeast Nigeria

ABUJA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Nearly 40 people have been killed and more than 414,000 others affected by the devastating floods that have recently...

September 15, 2024

County News

Nile Basin Initiative activates early warning system in flood-prone Nyando

The Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) a body representing an alliance of contries sharing the Nile River, which Kenya is part of, handed over the...

August 15, 2024

Africa

Death toll from heavy rains in Sudan rises to 53: China Daily

Nine states were affected, while more than 2,000 houses completely collapsed, and over 4,000 houses partially collapsed, it said.

August 11, 2024

Top stories

Government Initiates Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Communities

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has affirmed the Government’s commitment to coordinating assistance and implementing vital mitigation measures during...

May 5, 2024

County News

Crisis in Nyanza as River Nyando bursts its banks

There were no immediate reports of casualties but locals were warned against attempting to cross the flooded bridge.

May 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto postpones schools reopening for second term until further notice due to flooding

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

May 3, 2024

Top stories

Fuel Contamination Risk Leads to Closure of Flooded Petrol Stations in Nairobi

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the heavy rains are likely to persist throughout May, with fears of further devastation looming.

May 1, 2024