New sub-counties include Magarini South, Magarini North, Akachiu, Mukothima, Ndithini, Illeret, Kolowa, Baringo West, Mukutani, and Saboti/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt creates 582 additional sub-national level administrative units

Acting in his capacity as the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi gazetted the new units on November 22, comprising 31 sub-counties, 59 divisions, 170 locations, and 322 sub-locations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—The Ministry of Interior and National Coordination has established additional administrative units in the country to address the demands of a growing population.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 14 (1) of the National Government Co-ordination Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, with the approval of the President, establishes the following Administrative Units as Service Delivery and Co-ordination Units, effective November 2024,” read the Gazette notice dated November 22.

New sub-counties include Magarini South, Magarini North, Akachiu, Mukothima, Ndithini, Illeret, Kolowa, Baringo West, Mukutani, and Saboti.

Others are Embakasi South, Roysambu, Ruaraka, Samburu West, Ndhiwa East, North East Kano, Ndhiwa West, Siaya West, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, and Embakasi North.

Additionally, the ministry renamed some existing sub-counties. They include:

  • Maua (formerly Igembe South),
  • Zombe (formerly Mutitu),
  • Sigowet (formerly Soin Sigowet),
  • Tiaty Central (formerly Tiaty West),
  • Ndhiwa West (formerly Ndhiwa).

Newly divisions include:

  • Adu and Garashi in Magarini Sub-county,
  • Sagalla in Voi Sub-county,
  • Garsen Central in Tarasaa Sub-county,
  • Bura in Wundanyi Sub-county, and
  • Damajale in Liboi Sub-county, Garissa County.

New locations established include:

  • Rong’e Nyika, Nyika, Chawia ya Chini, and Mrughua in Mwatate Sub-county,
  • Werugha, Choke, and Mghange in Taita Sub-county,
  • Welhar and Daidai in Dadaab Sub-county, and
  • Ngongoni in Abogeta Sub-county.

Furthermore, the ministry crated new sub-locations including:

  • Njerune, Gitine, and Mugae in Igoji Sub-county,
  • Kamburu, Tumutumu, Thubai, Kilili, and Kilalai in Igembe South Sub-county,
  • Kirimara and Tetu in Laikipia East Sub-county, and
  • Sokoni and Pipeline in Gilgil Sub-county.

