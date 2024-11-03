Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto.

Capital Health

Govt Communication on Social Health Insurance Fund Has Failed, Khalwale says

The new health insurance model has come under increasing scrutiny from the public, with reports indicating that some health facilities are requiring upfront payments before administering treatment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has criticized the government’s communication team for failing to effectively inform the public about the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Khalwale pointed out the challenges surrounding the infrastructure used to implement SHIF, which he believes has caused confusion among potential users.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The problem lies in the government’s communication through the office of the government spokesperson. They should have clarified that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is more expensive than SHIF,” he stated. “The issue is not that SHIF is flawed; rather, it is the mismanagement of SHIF that has created these problems.”

The new health insurance model has come under increasing scrutiny from the public, with reports indicating that some health facilities are requiring upfront payments before administering treatment.

In response to these concerns, Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai announced that the government has disbursed 4.5 billion shillings for SHIF, with an additional similar amount expected to be released soon.

Kimtai cautioned health facilities contracted under the Social Health Authority (SHA) against asking for upfront payments from patients.

He also revealed that the SHA portal has recorded over 13 million new applicants, a number that is expected to grow as the government continues its push for registration ahead of the Christmas festivities.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto defends SHIF amid health sector transition challenges

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

7 days ago

Capital Health

NCCK Western Region Calls for Temporary Return to NHIF Amid SHIF Hitches

It raised concerns over the healthcare crisis, particularly in rural areas, where many Kenyans are unable to access medical services following the suspension of...

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua says UDA power struggle diverting attention from critical issues

Karua told news reporters on Monday the debate following the tabling an impeachment motion on Tuesday, October 1, had diverted Kenyans’ attention from critical...

October 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 1.2mn registered for SHA ahead of Oct 1 rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16- Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says over 1.2 million people have so far voluntarily registered for the Social Health Authority...

September 16, 2024

EDUCATION

Kipsang urges parents to urgently list school-going childred on SHIF

Kipsang He asserted that the government, through the Social Health Authority, has developed an enhanced benefits for a package specifically tailored for students.

August 23, 2024

Capital Health

Appeal Court extends order staying suspesion of trasition from NHIF

Wednesday's decision means three statutes anchoring SHIF -- Digital Health Act, Primary Healthcare Act and Social Health Insurance Act -- will remain in force...

August 15, 2024

Capital Health

Linda Mama fully incorporated into SHIF: Mary Muthoni

PS Muthoni said Linda Mama will form part of the SHIF cover set to replace NHIF which has been bogged by corruption amid reports...

August 6, 2024

Capital Health

Ruto vows radical reforms on health claims under Digital Health law

President Ruto said the Digital Health Act (Digital Health Bill, 2023) will resolve runaway graft witnessed at the now defunct National Health Insurance Fund...

April 9, 2024