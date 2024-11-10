Govt committed to supporting sugar farmers under new reforms:Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s Commitment to support radical reforms in the sugar Industry after assenting to the Sugar Bill 2022.

While attending a church service at Ekambuli Church of God, Khwisero, Kakamega County Ruto assured that the reforms proposed in the Bill will help revitalise the sugar sector by reducing sugar imports from other countries.

Ruto said the Bill aiming to revitalise the sugar sector will help address the challenges that have crippled the once vibrant and profitable industry, a vital source of livelihood for many farmers.

“We have reduced the cost of Fertilizers for our Sugar farmers because we want to the boost the output even the sugar that we used to Import from other countries we have started to reduce the imports,” he said

As the new reforms in the sector start to take shape, Ruto stated that the government intends to halt the importation of sugar into the country for the next two years.

In the next two years we will not be importing Sugar into Kenya because our farmers will be producing all the Sugar that we need in the republic of Kenya. We now have a new guide on sugar farming,” he said.

The new legislation will enable the re-establishment of the Kenya Sugar Board, the creation of the Kenya Sugar Research and Training Institute, and the implementation of the Sugar Development Levy.

These measures, according to President Ruto, will strengthen the industry by boosting production, enhancing milling efficiency, aligning capacity with cane supply, promoting value addition, and providing critical funding to benefit all stakeholders.

“The new legislation will underpin our Programme and transformation in the Sugar Industry. We will ensure that fertilizers will be available to more farmers to boost our production,” stated Ruto.

The Head of state also directed Mumias Sugar Company to pay bonuses to the cane farmers.

Under the reforms, the Kenya Sugar Board will further be empowered to regulate, develop, and promote the sugar industry as well as coordinating with other stakeholders to revitalise the sugar sector.

The Board is mandated to oversee sugar trade, advise cane growers, regulate pricing, license mills, and conduct market surveillance.

