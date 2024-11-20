Govt commits Sh100mn to 16-day women-led campaign against femicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – President William Ruto has announced a Sh100 million allocation to support a 16-day campaign against femicide spearheaded by women leaders.

Ruto committed the funding even as he vowed decisive action to address the growing threat of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

Speaking at State House on Wednesday, President Ruto, flanked by women leaders, emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives and dignity of women, describing the rising cases of femicide as a tragic crisis requiring immediate intervention.

“Through the Women’s Rights Advisor, we have launched the Safe Home, Safe Space campaign as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, set to commence on November 25,” the President announced.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating gender-based violence and holding perpetrators accountable.

“Four out of every five women killed in Kenya are victims of intimate-partner violence. Our women are being murdered in places they consider safe,” he stated.

Social media exploitation

President Ruto also raised concerns on the exploitation of social media as a platform to lure women. He highlighted the need to regulate such spaces to protect women from online predators.

Expressing his condolences to families who have lost loved ones to femicide, Ruto called for a united approach to tackle the crisis.

He urged various stakeholders—including the government, religious leaders, parents, civil society organizations, teachers, and the wider public—to work together to end the vice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This announcement comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics: Kenya has reported 97 cases of femicide since August, signaling a sharp rise in GBV incidents.

The National Police Service (NPS) and its Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have noted a steady increase in murder and manslaughter cases over the past two years.

Both agencies have pledged to intensify efforts to curb the growing menace.

About The Author