Govt assures farmers of timely distribution of subsidized fertilizer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 23 — Farmers in the country have been assured of the timely distribution of subsidized fertilizers ahead of the next planting season.

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Dr. Andrew Karanja announced that the procurement process for the fertilizers has been completed.

Dr. Karanja emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity through the distribution of subsidized fertilizers.

“By January and February next year, our farmers will have received the fertilizers for planting,” he stated.

The CS revealed plans to expand the “last-mile” distribution network to ensure farmers receive fertilizers conveniently, even at their doorsteps.

“We have heard the farmers’ concerns and will increase the number of distribution points to make the fertilizers easily accessible,” he added.

Speaking in Kisumu during the launch of a strategic plan for Chemelil Sugar Company, Dr. Karanja highlighted the impact of subsidized fertilizers, noting that for the first time, the country achieved a sugarcane production surplus.

Cost Reduction

The Ministry plans to utilize government institutions, agro-dealers, and National Cereals and Produce Board stores to stock and distribute fertilizers.

“Farmers previously incurred an additional cost of Sh300 to transport fertilizers. This issue is being addressed,” he assured.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The subsidized fertilizer initiative is expected to result in a bumper harvest, boosting the agricultural sector significantly.

Addressing sugarcane farmers, Dr. Karanja affirmed the government’s commitment to reforms aimed at uplifting their economic status.

He noted that many sugar mills require financial support due to outdated technology and promised interim measures to keep them operational as leasing arrangements are finalized.

“While awaiting the leasing of government mills, we are exploring financial support options to sustain their operations,” he said.

Chemelil Sugar Company Managing Director Moses Kolum appealed for a Sh500 million bailout to support essential maintenance.

He outlined the company’s 2023–2027 corporate strategic plan as a roadmap for achieving key objectives over the next five years.

Dr. Karanja urged the company to focus on implementing its strategic plan effectively.

“Many companies develop excellent plans but fail to execute them. Chemelil must ensure its plan benefits all stakeholders in the sugar sector,” he said.

About The Author