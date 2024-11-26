Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to police, the conflict arose after the Nuers allegedly caused a disturbance in Kalobeyei/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allays fears Shirika Plan will give Kakuma, Daadab refugees voting rights

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The government has affirmed that the Shirika plan set to integrate both refugees and host communities will not give Kakuma and Daadab refugees voting rights.

Immigration and Citizens services Principal secretary Julius Bitok said the plan does not grant citizenship status to the refugees residing in Kakuma and Daadab camps in Turkana and Garissa counties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Shirika plan aims to ensure social inclusion through translating the refugee camps into integrated settlements.

The plan also intends to support the refugees by managing donor funding in areas of Healthcare, nutrition, housing and infrastructure.

The resettlement of over 700,000 refugees in Daadab and Kakuma camps inched closer to reality after key stakeholders formally adopted the planned integration with local communities in June this year.

PS Bitok noted that the government is mobilising resources needed to implement the Shirika Plan with phase one of the four-year project estimated to cost $943 million (Sh115.6B).

He said the Plan will be jointly implemented by the Kenyan government, the respective county governments, the UN, and the United Nations Commission for Refugees, among others.

“This money will come from different partners and donors, including governments and the private sector. It will be channeled not only through the government but also through international NGOs, county governments, ministries, and departments such as the Ministry of Lands,” he said.

Under the plan, the refugees will be absorbed into municipalities within the host communities, and the latter will benefit from enhanced socio-economic investments, including schools, health facilities, roads, and modern markets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To anchor the integration, the Turkana and Garissa county governments also gazetted Dadaab and Kakuma as municipalities to support the necessary planning and infrastructure upgrading.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Nairobi Roads Rehabilitation Kicks Off as KURA Advertises Tenders

This initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s recent commitment to enhance the road infrastructure of Nairobi.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF, British army test tactical engagement simulation technology

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – The British Army and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has concluded a six-week joint military training exercise dubbed Haraka...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o urges govt to continue developing L. Victoria infrastructure

Nyong'o stated that Lake Victoria has immense opportunity for trade and commerce but only if the government puts more investment in it.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House team to vet EACC CEO nominee Abdi Muhamud

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is set to consider the nomination of Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to stop Woodley Estate demolitions

Justice Mboya Ongutu said that the order sought by the petitioners has been overtaken by events as some houses have been brought down.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt settles Sh3.7bn pending bills to health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The government through the Social Health Authority(SHA) has cleared Sh3.7 billion in pending bills owed to various health facilities. This...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC defends Draft Regulations on processing of petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has defended the draft regulations on the processing of petitions stating that Law Society of Kenya’s...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recover herds of goats, sheep stolen from Samburu ranch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Police have recovered 24 herds of goats and sheep that were stolen from a ranch in Old Bendera Hills,...

3 hours ago