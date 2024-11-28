Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Goons disrupt Limuru funeral after dismantling Gachagua’s tent

The incident occurred as Former Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi who was speaking took a moment to switch his microphone over technical issues.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Goons on Thursday disrupted a Limuru funeral attended by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with the attendees forced to run for their lives in the melee.

Minutes later, the tent where Gachagua was seated was dismantled as the attendees including the former DP were forced to run for their lives.

Reports indicate that several people were injured in the chaos.

Gachagua’s vehicle was damaged in the skirmishes as he fled the scene.

