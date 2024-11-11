Gachagua Urges Gen Z to Register as Voters to Define Their Future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyan youth, particularly Generation Z, to register as voters to shape their future through the ballot.

Speaking at the Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West on Sunday, Gachagua, who was impeached last month, in a bitter fall out with President William Ruto, emphasized that the country’s future rests in the hands of the youth and urged calm and civic participation.

Gachagua said voter registration is a tool for empowerment in determining Kenya’s political direction.

He encouraged parents present to advise their children to obtain national IDs and register as voters, stressing the need for increased political engagement among the youth to secure the region’s influence in national decisions.

Amid mounting political challenges, Gachagua reassured supporters, saying he has been in talks with religious leaders, business figures, and professionals to strategize for the future.

“I’m talking to a lot of people, and when the time is right, I will tell you. We will share our plans and listen to your input to ensure we never face similar challenges again,” he said, hinting at a potential return to the political arena.

In June 2024, Kenya saw widespread protests as thousands of young people took to the streets to oppose a Finance Bill they deemed punitive.

This Bill was eventually withdrawn by President William Ruto after sustained public pressure.

The protests, however, led to the deaths of over 50 young people, primarily shot by police, while others remain missing under suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has stated that authorities are unaware of the missing persons’ whereabouts, further deepening concerns over the safety of activists and demonstrators.

About The Author