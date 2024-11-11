Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /Own x.

Top stories

Gachagua Urges Gen Z to Register as Voters to Define Their Future

He said voter registration is a tool for empowerment in determining Kenya’s political direction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyan youth, particularly Generation Z, to register as voters to shape their future through the ballot.

Speaking at the Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West on Sunday, Gachagua, who was impeached last month, in a bitter fall out with President William Ruto, emphasized that the country’s future rests in the hands of the youth and urged calm and civic participation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gachagua said voter registration is a tool for empowerment in determining Kenya’s political direction.

He encouraged parents present to advise their children to obtain national IDs and register as voters, stressing the need for increased political engagement among the youth to secure the region’s influence in national decisions.

Amid mounting political challenges, Gachagua reassured supporters, saying he has been in talks with religious leaders, business figures, and professionals to strategize for the future.

“I’m talking to a lot of people, and when the time is right, I will tell you. We will share our plans and listen to your input to ensure we never face similar challenges again,” he said, hinting at a potential return to the political arena.

In June 2024, Kenya saw widespread protests as thousands of young people took to the streets to oppose a Finance Bill they deemed punitive.

This Bill was eventually withdrawn by President William Ruto after sustained public pressure.

The protests, however, led to the deaths of over 50 young people, primarily shot by police, while others remain missing under suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has stated that authorities are unaware of the missing persons’ whereabouts, further deepening concerns over the safety of activists and demonstrators.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges govt to continue with war against illicit brew

The former deputy emphasised that the vice destroys lives of the youth who are future leaders.

17 hours ago

Top stories

Kaluma Says Interior CS Position Should Be Given To A Luo

The post fell vacant when President William Ruto appointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki to be his Deputy following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, leaving a void in...

November 3, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Urges MPs to Pass Key Bills with Same Speed as His Impeachment

Speaking in Kirinyaga in his first public appearance since the swearing in of his successor Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua emphasized that the Coffee Bill...

November 2, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Removes Deputy President Title from Social Media After Kindiki’s Swearing-In

In what appears to be an acceptance of his new reality, Gachagua updated his profile to read "Husband. Father. Kenyan" shortly after Kindiki took...

November 2, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Pledges Inclusive Development as Kindiki Takes Over as Deputy President

The President challenged leaders across the country to uphold impartiality, emphasizing, “None of us, regardless of the office we hold, is greater than our...

November 1, 2024

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Kithure Kindiki Sworn in as Deputy President at KICC

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for the swearing-in ceremony attended by President William Ruto and other dignitaries including...

November 1, 2024

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Hundreds gather at KICC for inauguration of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

November 1, 2024

Top stories

Kindiki sworn in as Deputy President, replacing Gachagua who was impeached

Gachagua's impeachment marked a historic first under the 2010 Constitution, as he became the only Deputy President to be removed from office through this...

November 1, 2024