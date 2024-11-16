Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua snubbed at Embu Bishop’s event as Ruto, Uhuru speak

Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was notably sidelined during the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u in Embu County on Saturday.

The event brought together President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, but Gachagua neither received recognition nor was given a chance to speak.

Having been impeached by Parliament in October after falling out with President Ruto, Gachagua was seated away from the main dais, where Ruto and Uhuru sat close together.

Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.

During the ceremony, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria invited Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire to speak, who then invited Deputy President Kindiki, followed by President Ruto.

Throughout the proceedings, Gachagua remained on the sidelines, listening quietly.

