Gachagua says withdrawal of security detail designed to expose him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 29 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that the state was behind the incident in Limuru, where suspected goons disrupted a burial he was attending on Thursday.

Gachagua, whose press team had sent media invited to the funeral, further claimed that the withdrawal of his security was intentional and left him vulnerable.

He said a specific group followed him to his car, which they attacked using stones and iron bars.

“As Kenyans are well aware, earlier this week, the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that remained after the impeachment process, which we are contesting,” he said.

The former DP affirmed his entitelment to close protection, his removal from office through impeachment notwithstanding.

“However, we did not raise the issue with this decision by the government, although it is expected that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve would be accorded security even after leaving office,” Gachagua said.

“This is a very sad state of affairs and a major low for the state, which was clearly complicit in these actions.”

Intimidation by the State

Gachagua, however, reiterated that he would not be intimidated or deterred from standing with Kenyans who need his support in their moments of need.

He said such incidents should not be repeated, regretting that the grieving family, who had a loved one in a casket, was forced to flee for safety in the midst of their profound sorrow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Thursday, goons disrupted a funeral in Limuru, forcing attendees to flee for their lives.

The chaos erupted as former Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi paused to address technical issues with the microphone.

Suddenly, the tent where Gachagua was seated was dismantled, forcing attendees, including the former Deputy President, to flee.

The intruders continued to vandalize vehicles using plastic chairs, while mourners watched helplessly.

Gachagua’s vehicle sustained damage during the skirmishes as he fled the scene.

About The Author