Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua affirmed his entitelment to close protection, his removal from office through impeachment notwithstanding/FILE/Rigathi Gachagua

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says withdrawal of security detail designed to expose him

Gachagua, whose press team had sent media invited to the funeral, further claimed that the withdrawal of his security was intentional and left him vulnerable.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 29 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that the state was behind the incident in Limuru, where suspected goons disrupted a burial he was attending on Thursday.

Gachagua, whose press team had sent media invited to the funeral, further claimed that the withdrawal of his security was intentional and left him vulnerable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said a specific group followed him to his car, which they attacked using stones and iron bars.

“As Kenyans are well aware, earlier this week, the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that remained after the impeachment process, which we are contesting,” he said.

The former DP affirmed his entitelment to close protection, his removal from office through impeachment notwithstanding.

“However, we did not raise the issue with this decision by the government, although it is expected that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve would be accorded security even after leaving office,” Gachagua said.

“This is a very sad state of affairs and a major low for the state, which was clearly complicit in these actions.”

Intimidation by the State

Gachagua, however, reiterated that he would not be intimidated or deterred from standing with Kenyans who need his support in their moments of need.

He said such incidents should not be repeated, regretting that the grieving family, who had a loved one in a casket, was forced to flee for safety in the midst of their profound sorrow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Thursday, goons disrupted a funeral in Limuru, forcing attendees to flee for their lives.

The chaos erupted as former Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi paused to address technical issues with the microphone.

Suddenly, the tent where Gachagua was seated was dismantled, forcing attendees, including the former Deputy President, to flee.

The intruders continued to vandalize vehicles using plastic chairs, while mourners watched helplessly.

Gachagua’s vehicle sustained damage during the skirmishes as he fled the scene.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hints at leading Mt Kenya away from Bible-wielding Ruto

Gachagua revealed ongoing consultations with religious leaders and like-minded political allies, adding that a formal announcement is expected in January.

5 days ago

County News

Crowd shouts down Ruto, Kindiki messengers at Murang’a funeral

Governor Kang’ata opted not to read President William Ruto’s condolence message to the gathering, choosing instead to deliver it privately to the grieving family.

5 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua fears for his life, alleges state surveilance, possible abduction

Gachagua served as Deputy President from 2022 to 2024 before being ousted in a high-profile impeachment process in October 2024.

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop attack on clergy, it will lead to your downfall, Gachagua warns MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto’s allies who have criticized the Catholic Bishop for their...

November 17, 2024

Kenya

Gachagua snubbed at Embu Bishop’s event as Ruto, Uhuru speak

Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.

November 16, 2024

Kenya

Ruto, Uhuru reunite in Embu as Gachagua takes backseat at Bishop’s installation

President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sharing a platform in Embu is notable, given their strained relationships.

November 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Voters in Gachagua’s Mathira turf move to recall MP for supporting impeachment

Residents of Mathira, Gachagua's home constituency, have begun collecting signatures to initiate a recall of their representative, Eric Wamumbi.

November 13, 2024

County News

Nyeri PSV operators eject ‘traitorous’ MP over bus park relocation

Drama unfolded as Maina visited the stage to express solidarity with the operators, defying an order to relocate to a newly designated stage by...

November 11, 2024