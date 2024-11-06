Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua hints at political comeback, cites Trump’s resilience

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6– Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has drawn inspiration from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, remarking that “a never-say-die attitude will always TRUMP obstacles on the path to your destiny.”

Trump on Wednesday sealed his victory after winning another swing state Wisconsin bagging 276 electoral college votes, more than the 270 needed to win the overall race.

In a statement, Gachagua, who was hastily impeached after a fallout with President William Ruto, hinted at a potential political comeback, signaling that his career may be far from over.

Gachagua described Trump’s victory as a remarkable political comeback and a testament to resilience in the face of challenges.

He praised Trump’s perseverance in overcoming obstacles in his quest to return to the White House as the 47th president.

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump, for one of the greatest political comebacks of our generation,” Gachagua stated.

He commended Trump’s perseverance through numerous challenges, seeing the win as a powerful example of triumph over adversity.

“Your victory is clear proof that resilience and a never-say-die attitude will always TRUMP obstacles on the path to your destiny. God Bless You. God Bless America.”

The congratulatory message adds to a growing list of African leaders who have acknowledged Trump’s victory, expressing optimism for renewed relations with the United States and looking forward to strengthening ties during his term.

Gachagua’s statement comes amid a period of keen interest in the U.S. elections across Africa including Kenya as Trump readies to succeed Joe Biden.

African leaders have continued to extend their congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump following his recent election victory.

Leaders across the continent expressed optimism for continued cooperation and strengthened bilateral ties with the United States under Trump’s leadership.

Somalia’s President Hassan Mohamud hailed Trump’s victory as historic and expressed eagerness to further Somalia-U.S. relations.

“I congratulate you, President-elect of the United States, H.E. Donald Trump, on your historic election victory. I look forward to continuing our nations’ strong collaboration to advance peace, security, and shared prosperity,” he stated.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the opportunity for deeper cooperation.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term,” he remarked.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa highlighted the need for strong leadership, remarking that “the world needs more leaders who speak for the people.”

He expressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to collaborate with the new U.S. administration, saying, “Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous, and more peaceful world.”

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia extended his “warmest congratulations” to the American people, commending the election’s reflection of democratic choice.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

