Friends of Nairobi National Park launch inaugural photography contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Friends of Nairobi National Park (FoNNaP) has launched its inaugural photography contest, aimed at celebrating the beauty of Nairobi National Park while advocating for the urgent need to preserve Kenya’s wildlife reserves.

The non-profit organization, established in 1995, hopes the contest will raise awareness about sustainability in the country’s conservation efforts.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony,FoNNaP board member Bryony Anderson emphasized the importance of such initiatives in the broader goal of protecting Kenya’s rich wildlife heritage.

“This function seeks to highlight the amazing photographers that we have in the park. Through these pictures, we aim to showcase the park’s beauty and emphasize the critical need to preserve not only Nairobi National Park but also other wildlife reserves across the country,” Anderson said.

She noted the unique position of Nairobi as the only city in the world that shares such proximity to wildlife, adding, “We are so lucky to have such a facility in our city. Nairobi National Park offers a rare opportunity to experience nature while living in an urban environment.”

The contest, which attracted a wide range of local photographers, provided a platform for showcasing captivating images of the park’s wildlife, landscapes, and natural beauty.

The competition also served as a reminder of the ongoing encroachment pressures facing the park, including construction projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line that cuts through the reserve.

Anderson called on young people, particularly those with a passion for photography, to engage with the competition as a way to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

Felix Kioko, who won the freestyle category of the contest, praised FoNNaP for its role in supporting conservation efforts.

“The FoNNaP community has really played a key role in ensuring the park is preserved. I’m looking forward to more of such photography competitions,” Kioko said, reflecting on the positive impact of the initiative.

He averred that Nairobi’s rapid growth threatens to encroach on the park’s natural habitat making initiatives like the photography contest a unique opportunity to both showcase the park’s beauty and highlight the urgent need for continued conservation efforts.

The winners of the competition were awarded vacation at different kenya’s wildlife destination such as the Masai Mara and Meru Conservancy.

FoNNaP has long been at the forefront of efforts to protect Nairobi National Park and its biodiversity, working closely with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to safeguard the park from the growing pressures of urbanization.

