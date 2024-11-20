Connect with us

Ruto emphasized that economic diplomacy remains central to Kenya's foreign policy, advancing the strategy of creating more and better trade and economic opportunities for industries and enterprises

Foreign Policy review: Ruto roots for whole-of-society approach to diplomacy

He noted that the economic policy places a special focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and includes marginalized groups, such as youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – President William Ruto has commended the Foreign Policy draft review by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that economic transformation is dependent on forward-looking diplomacy.

Speaking during a Foreign Policy Consultative Forum in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto emphasized that economic diplomacy remains central to Kenya’s foreign policy, advancing the strategy of creating more and better trade and economic opportunities for industries and enterprises.

He noted that the economic policy places a special focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and includes marginalized groups, such as youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

“In doing so, our foreign policy dovetails with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). To benefit from this complementary alignment, it is time for us to be imaginative in enhancing the capacity and efficacy of our Missions abroad in promoting trade and investment,” Ruto said.

Ruto explained that Kenya’s foreign policy, at its core, is more than just managing relations with other nations; it is about shaping a destiny for both present and future generations that aligns with national interests.

He added that the policy ensures that diplomatic engagements deliver tangible benefits to every Kenyan, unlocking the power of cooperation, the promise of partnerships, and the potential of a shared vision for a prosperous, interconnected future.

Sustainability

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki noted Kenya’s Foreign Policy is central to the country’s sustainability.

He lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs-led review process, describing it as timely.

Kindiki explained that the draft Foreign Policy reflects the nation’s interests and focuses on the long-term sustainability of the country.

He added that the policy aims to ensure the protection and availability of resources for the people of Kenya for decades to come.

“I am very proud, as a citizen of this country, that we are reviewing such policies, especially at a time when there are emerging changes in the world. We need to manage these changes and developments for the benefit of Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto noted that the successful implementation of this Foreign Policy will require a comprehensive, coordinated approach involving all sectors – government, private sector, and non-state actors.

He stressed that a robust, whole-of-government approach would be necessary to translate the policy into concrete actions that advance Kenya’s national interests and the common good through diplomatic means.

The draft Foreign Policy 2024 provides a comprehensive framework for guiding the nation’s foreign relations and diplomatic efforts as Kenya prepares to transition from the 2014 Foreign Policy framework.

The Foreign Policy objectives are structured around seven interlinked focus areas, including peace and security diplomacy, economic and commercial diplomacy, socia-cultural, diaspora, digital, environmental and climate diplomacy.

