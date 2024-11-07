First Ladies endorse fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty, champion for renewable energy transition

Connect with us

KISII, Kenya, Nov 7 – The County First Ladies Association (CFA) has endorsed the Fossil Fuels Non-proliferation treaty in supporting an urgent need for action towards an equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy while championing climate action in Kenya.

Speaking in Nairobi, first lady of Marsabit and also CFA chair Alamitu Jattani said the first ladies have been championing against climate change along with other champions in the counties by initiating projects that mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The CFA chair said, first ladies have led initiatives such as the planting of trees and nurturing them to maturity on occasions such as during mentorship programs in school and communities at the grassroot levels.

“Deforestation is an issue especially in Marsabit ,the forests are diminishing. We have partnered with organizations and county governments to educate women on alternative use of energy for cooking instead of clearing the forests to cut wood,” said Jattani.

CFA initiated the issue of cycling and encouraged people to cycle or walk to work or when doing their daily activities to reduce emissions from vehicles and motorcycles.

“We now have a champion, the first lady of Kajiado has partnered with the county government and the initiative ‘Taka ni mali’ to clean Kajiado and recycle waste,” said Jattani.

Kajiado’s first lady and also CFA champion Edinah Alenku said climate is a global concern and it is affecting people differently with women and children bearing the brunt of climate change.

Alenku noted the association has put in place mechanisms to curb gender gaps and mental illness among men by advocating for programmes that support climate issues.

“It’s through this association that we are advocating for modern manyatta houses which are built without using sticks but blocks from soil,” said Alenku.

The first ladies vowed to lead in decarbonizing Africa by influencing and holding those in power to endorse the treaty.

Greenfaith Global Organizing Director Merryn Warra tasked the association to implement local climate policies at the county levels such as the use of clean cooking solutions in promoting the use of renewable energy.

“Get involved in awareness creation in enforcement of waste management by educating communities on waste management initiatives such as recycling. Adaptation and reliance initiatives in climate change context,” said Warra.

Africa campaigner-Fossil Fuels treaty Prince papa fossil fuels are contributing to 86% of emissions “We want to run away from being climate victims but demand for declarations of fossil emissions from the global north have caused countries such those in Africa,” said Prince.

Papa noted that the first ladies have a voice and influence to see that policies are geared towards the right direction to ensure financial and technical support for countries such as Kenya are initiated.

“You hold powerful positions within the counties, by endorsing and supporting this treaty will move us towards the right direction such as clean cooking solutions for the wellbeing of our communities,” said Prince.

Kenya is doing great in renewable energy apart from the harmful and cooking methods which are killing millions and also polluting the environment.

