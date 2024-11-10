Fire razes 14 houses at Obunga slums, Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 10 – A fierce fire gutted down 14 houses in the sprawling Obunga slums in Kisumu Central early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at 4am, burning items, with nothing salvaged.

A local resident, Edward Onyango, says the fire was put out one hour later after burning the iron sheets houses to ashes.

Onyango says the fire brigade from the county government battled the blaze for quite sometime before it died out.

He called upon the County Government of Kisumu and humanitarian agencies to respond in kind to assist the affected families.

“It is a sad morning for us in Kisumu Central, the fire has left these families devasted,” he said.

He thanked God that no casualty was reported during the 4am fire incident.

The fire was reported from one of the houses before it quickly spread to other houses. The cause of the fire still remains unknown.

Jane Auma, a resident of Obunga says she was woken up by the cries of the neighbours.

“There was no time to salvage household items, it was a rush to save children and their parents from the burning houses,” she said.

She called for any well-wisher to come in with aid to the affected families.

“This is the time to show love and unity to these families,” she said.

The locals called on the authorities to investigate what caused the fire to help in coming up with measures to avert such calamities in future.

The families lost clothes, food and other items, which the local residents say can only be replenished if leaders come together to help.

“I feel for the children, that is why we call upon our leaders to pull together to mitigate the effect of this disaster to these families,” she added.

