Family of former first lady Margaret Kenyatta mourning death of brother

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The family of former first lady Margaret Kenyatta is mourning the death of her brother William Gakuo.

Through an obituary, in celebration of Gakuo’s life, the family announced his untimely demise.

“It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Gakuo,” The death notice read.

Friends and Family had a meeting at Maina’s home in Karen on 9th and 10th November, 2024 at 4pm.

The service is set for today, 12th November at 10am at the Hindu Crematorium Kariokor, followed by cremation.

“If we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to God,” The Family memorized him through Romans 14:8.

The late Gakuo was the husband of Sheila Mwangi.

He was the brother of Gabriela, Maina and Anna, Christine, Margaret and Uhuru.

Gakuo was uncle to the late Noni, Jomo and Achola, Lena and Bulisa, Ngina and Alex, Muhoho and Chizi.

He was a grandfather to many.

