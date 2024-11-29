Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The company urged motorists to drive within the recommended speed limit of 80 km/h and to observe lane discipline/FILE

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Expressway operator shuts Mlolongo, Syokimau toll stations after PSV crash

In a statement on Friday, the operator said its team is currently on-site managing traffic and assured motorists of their safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The Nairobi Expressway has announced a temporary closure of the Mlolongo and Syokimau entrance toll stations following a public service vehicle (PSV) accident near the exit of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station.

In a statement on Friday, the operator said its team is currently on-site managing traffic and assured motorists of their safety.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Please be advised that due to a PSV accident at the exit of the SGR station, the Mlolongo Entrance Toll Station and the Syokimau Entrance Toll Station (opposite Dinlas Pharma) are temporarily closed,” read the statement.

The company urged motorists to drive within the recommended speed limit of 80 km/h and to observe lane discipline.

Launched in 2022, the expressway is a 27-kilometer elevated road that starts at Mlolongo and runs along Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, before terminating at James Gichuru Road in Westlands.

The road has been instrumental for Nairobi motorists, helping them avoid the heavy traffic congestion on Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way, especially during peak hours.

This convenience has led to an increase in average daily vehicle usage, rising from 50,000 to 70,000 cars.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway opens Haile Selassie Exit Plaza for city-bound traffic

The Haile Selassie Exit Plaza launched on Saturday has five lanes.

January 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen urges Kenyans to use alternative routes after complaints on Nairobi Expressway toll hike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Authorities in Kenya have advised motorists to use alternative roads in response to complaints about increased toll charges on...

January 2, 2024

Top stories

Nairobi Expressway toll charges shoots up in New Year changes causing uproar

Full trip from Mlolongo to Westlands will now cost Sh500.

January 1, 2024

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Nairobi Expressway exit into CBD to be completed mid-January: Murkomen

Murkomen said the toll point which will have five lanes will help reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicle flow into the city.

December 21, 2023

Fifth Estate

Time to harness full potential of Kenya-China development cooperation

By Dr. Adhere Cavince China’s foreign policy lead, Wang Yi is in Kenya for a three-day visit, the first since William Ruto assumed office...

July 25, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Tense calm prevails in Mlolongo after chaotic July 12 showdown

The Mlolongo area on the outskirts of the capital, just six miles from Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, grabbed national headlines on July 12...

July 19, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA begins probe on protest deaths, to examine gaps in effective policing

IPOA will also extend its investigation on possible lapses within law enforcement that may have impeded effective policing leading to destruction of property.

July 14, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwah urges protestors not to damage property after Expressway barrier destruction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah has urged protestors not to damage property after viral videos of goons bringing...

July 12, 2023