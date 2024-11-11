Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga acquitted over lack of evidence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Supporters of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga burst into song at the Nakuru Law Courts after he was acquitted of criminal charges against him.

This is after the prosecution dropped the criminal case against him and eleven others for lack of evidence.

Njenga was charged with seven counts of being a member and a leader of the outlawed Mungiki gang.

Together with the co-accused persons, Maina had been accused of engaging in organized crimes and planning criminal activities at his house in Wanyororo, Nakuru County, on May 12, 2023.

Njenga had been seeking to have charges against him dropped, challenging the authenticity of charges against them about the outlawed Mungiki sect.

About The Author