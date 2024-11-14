Evas Kapkea sworn in as Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 14 – Evas Kapkea has been sworn in as Uasin Gishu deputy governor replacing John Barorot who resigned three months ago.

in his acceptance speech during the ceremony presided over by High Court Judge, Robert Wananda, the new DG promised to serve Governor Jonathan Bii and the people of Uasin Gishu faithfully.

He pledged his support in the delivery of Governor Bii’s Nguzo Kumi agenda for the county.

“I will serve residents with dedication and ensure they get quality services from the county government,” said Kipkea who is also former Member if County Assembly representing Tembelio Ward.

“I am heavily indebted to Governor Bii for appointing me as his deputy and I will serve him and the people diligently,” he said.

Kapkea’s swearing in was delayed for more than a month due to the absence of IEBC which consequently caused a delay in the gazzetment of his name.

Givernor Bii when through the Judiciary and obtained a court order directing the gazzetment of Kapkea’s name.

Bii said he would work with Kapkea to ensure continued peace and unity among the people of Uasin Gishu.

“I have confidence in the new DG and I am sure he will help me deliver my mandate,” he said.

Governor Bii also thanked his former DG, Barorot for his role and achievements in the county before leaving for greener pastures in the ICT sector.

Others present were Deputy Registrar in charge of Eldoret Law Courts, Carolyne Watimah, Justice Reuben Nyakundi and Justice Jane Onyango.

