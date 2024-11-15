0 SHARES Share Tweet

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 15 – Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno has cautioned against the misuse of climate change funds as the world gathers in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the COP29 conference.

Nations vision number three Catholic Speaking at the sidelines of the summit, Dr. Ng’eno emphasized that funds intended for climate initiatives must be spent transparently to deliver tangible benefits.

“As funds come in, they must be used for their intended purpose, ensuring equity and transparency,” he told journalists in Baku.

African countries are calling for $1.3 trillion from high-emission nations of the Global North to support climate action in the Global South, where impacts are most severe.

Concerns persist that climate funds often miss their mark due to mismanagement. “Climate funds must be utilized strictly for their designated purpose,” he stressed.

Dr. Ng’eno also urged for expedited disbursement of these funds, especially to nations like Kenya that have faced devastating climate impacts over the past five years. Drought and flooding have severely affected Kenya, contributing to a 5% GDP loss and causing over 400 fatalities.

At COP29, Dr. Ng’eno chaired a side event focused on accelerating climate finance for sustainable food systems in the IGAD region.

He also met with GIZ Managing Director Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven to discuss the “Skills for a Green Future” initiative. Launched by First Lady Rachel Ruto, the initiative aims to boost green skills, with Kenya, Brazil, Pakistan, and Namibia expressing interest in participating.

The Kenyan delegation was led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William Ruto, and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who have since returned, leaving Dr. Ng’eno in charge.

CS Duale stressed urgent need for the $1.3 trillion fund to support climate-affected communities, stressing that this assistance should be in grants, not loans.

“Africa’s climate financing mechanism demands that polluters pay for the effects borne by victims,” he said.

About The Author