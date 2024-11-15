Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sustainability Watch

Environment PS Ng’eno at COP29 calls for prudent use of Climate funds

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 15 – Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno has cautioned against the misuse of climate change funds as the world gathers in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the COP29 conference.

Nations vision number three Catholic Speaking at the sidelines of the summit, Dr. Ng’eno emphasized that funds intended for climate initiatives must be spent transparently to deliver tangible benefits.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As funds come in, they must be used for their intended purpose, ensuring equity and transparency,” he told journalists in Baku.

African countries are calling for $1.3 trillion from high-emission nations of the Global North to support climate action in the Global South, where impacts are most severe. 

Concerns persist that climate funds often miss their mark due to mismanagement. “Climate funds must be utilized strictly for their designated purpose,” he stressed.

Dr. Ng’eno also urged for expedited disbursement of these funds, especially to nations like Kenya that have faced devastating climate impacts over the past five years. Drought and flooding have severely affected Kenya, contributing to a 5% GDP loss and causing over 400 fatalities.

At COP29, Dr. Ng’eno chaired a side event focused on accelerating climate finance for sustainable food systems in the IGAD region.

He also met with GIZ Managing Director Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven to discuss the “Skills for a Green Future” initiative. Launched by First Lady Rachel Ruto, the initiative aims to boost green skills, with Kenya, Brazil, Pakistan, and Namibia expressing interest in participating.

The Kenyan delegation was led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William Ruto, and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who have since returned, leaving Dr. Ng’eno in charge.

CS Duale stressed urgent need for the $1.3 trillion fund to support climate-affected communities, stressing that this assistance should be in grants, not loans.

 “Africa’s climate financing mechanism demands that polluters pay for the effects borne by victims,” he said.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Azerbaijan President Defends Oil and Gas at COP29, Calls Them ‘Gift of God’

He criticised "Western fake news" about the country's emissions and said nations "should not be blamed" for having fossil fuel reserves.

1 day ago

Sustainability Watch

Ruto Says Africa’s Resources Position it to Lead Global Climate Solutions

He said Africa’s green wealth, from forests to biodiversity, is an integral part of the global climate equation, offering not only critical environmental services...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

UN Chief Says Developing Nations Must Secure Climate Deal at COP29

Africa is seeking $1.3 Trillion for Climate adaptation and resilience by 2030.

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

UN Chief Calls for Urgent Climate Finance Action at COP29

At the summit, Kenya’s Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, reinforced Guterres' message by highlighting Africa’s demand for a new $1.3 trillion climate financing mechanism.

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

‘Do more’: Guterres urges strong climate action at COP29

Guterres emphasized that only leaders can drive national climate ambitions and actions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya’s Environment CS Duale Urges Global North to Meet Africa’s $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Target at COP29

This new financing mechanism is essential for the Global South, particularly Africa, which suffers the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Green Zone Opens as Hub for Practical Climate Solutions and Global Collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 12 – COP29 launched its Green Zone on the first day of the climate conference in Azerbaijan, establishing a hub focused...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Kicks Off with Early Agreement on Carbon Credit Standards and Ambitious Climate Goals

Kenya’s delegation is led at the conference by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

3 days ago