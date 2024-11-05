Entertain disco matanga at expense of your jobs, MP Emase Warn Chiefs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – As a measure to mitigate rampant teenage pregnancies and early marriages, Teso South MP Mary Emase has issued stern warning to all chiefs in the subcounty not to allow disco-matanga’s at all cost as it has been termed as the leading contributor to teenage pregnancies in the area.
Speaking at Simba Chai market during the NG-CDF Public participation on development plans, Emase urged OCPD Amukura and Adungosi to be vigilant and ensure arrest of all unlicensed DJ who champions disco-matanga in the area.
Her sentiment comes after a request by women in the area led by Joyce Epale who pleaded with the legislature to curb the vice alongside chang’aa dents adjacent to the learning institutions
