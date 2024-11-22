Engage workers on strategic reforms or risk failing: COTU tells Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has called on the government and state agencies to consult workers before implementing any strategic reforms.

The trade union was reacting to President William Ruto’s directive on Thursday to cancel all contracts with the Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, citing new information from partner states and concerns raised by Kenyans.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli Friday praised the President’s decision, describing it as bold and timely, adding that it has restored workers’ confidence in the government.

“Indeed, and as previously expressed by COTU both in public and private, workers represented by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) had expressed fears about numerous unfair contract terms, including the potential takeover of JKIA operations by Indian entities for over 30 years,” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli also emphasized that the move reinforces the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to combating corruption and enhancing good governance through the successful prosecution of related cases.

Cost of cancellation

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) similarly lauded the cancellation and called on the government to disclose the costs and losses incurred, particularly concerning the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO). LSK urges govt to account for costs following cancellation of Adani deals

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had defended the Adani-KETRACO contract, asserting that comprehensive due diligence had been conducted.

However, during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament, President Ruto announced the immediate termination of the agreements.

“I now direct, in furtherance of the principles enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution on transparency and accountability, and based on new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations, that the procuring agencies within the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA expansion,” Ruto stated.

The Adani Group is currently under indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice for its alleged involvement in a multi-billion-dollar fraudulent scheme.

COTU reaffirmed its commitment to promoting social dialogue among tripartite partners to achieve inclusive economic growth and ensure workers’ rights and interests are safeguarded in future reforms.

