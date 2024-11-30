Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

Echesa, Jakakimba Among Leaders in New State Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Silas Jakakimba, a long-time aide to Raila Odinga, have been named in a fresh wave of state appointments.

Echesa has been appointed chairperson of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health for a two-year term ending on May 18, 2026. He takes over from former Bura MP Ali Wario, whose tenure ended in March 2024.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Sections 28(1) and (2) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2007, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints Rashid Echesa to be the chairperson,” read a notice dated November 29.

Jakakimba, who decamped from ODM to President William Ruto’s UDA in March 2024, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of South Nyanza Sugar Company. He replaces Eric Osenya, whose appointment was revoked.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6 (1) (e) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development appoints Silas Jakakimba as a member of the Board of Directors, with effect from November 29, 2024,” read Agriculture CS Andrew Mwihia’s notice.

Meanwhile, former Kisumu Mayor Samuel Onyango Okello has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority. Information CS Margaret Nyambura confirmed Okello’s appointment, replacing Phillip Nyakwaka Olero, whose term was revoked.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

