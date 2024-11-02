East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2— A week-long Regional Cybercrime Investigation Training, attended by 29 detectives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles, concluded Friday at Nairobi’s National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA).

The training, sponsored by the German Federal Foreign Office, GIZ, and Germany’s BKA, focused on combating online Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

DCI Chief Mohamed Amin hailed the training as pivotal in defending online SGBV victims, emphasizing that investigators must actively uphold justice and prevent digital victimization.

Representing Amin at the event, DCI Director of Investigations Abdalla Komesha urged the attendees to utilize their newly acquired expertise to protect vulnerable communities.

Dignitaries present included NCIA Commandant Sospeter Munyi, German Embassy Regional Police Liaison Officer Jan Prayon, GIZ Representative Jaenen Ulrich, and DCI Director of Liaison and Corporate Communications John Marete.

About The Author