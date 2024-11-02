Connect with us

Detectives from East Africa undertook a training on combating SGBV in November 2024 in Kenya's capital Nairobi. /DCI, X.

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi’s National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2— A week-long Regional Cybercrime Investigation Training, attended by 29 detectives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles, concluded Friday at Nairobi’s National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA).

The training, sponsored by the German Federal Foreign Office, GIZ, and Germany’s BKA, focused on combating online Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

DCI Chief Mohamed Amin hailed the training as pivotal in defending online SGBV victims, emphasizing that investigators must actively uphold justice and prevent digital victimization.

Representing Amin at the event, DCI Director of Investigations Abdalla Komesha urged the attendees to utilize their newly acquired expertise to protect vulnerable communities.

Dignitaries present included NCIA Commandant Sospeter Munyi, German Embassy Regional Police Liaison Officer Jan Prayon, GIZ Representative Jaenen Ulrich, and DCI Director of Liaison and Corporate Communications John Marete.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

