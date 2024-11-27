Connect with us

EACC to grill 4 Moi University Council members over Sh2.2bn fraud

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will on Wednesday grill four Moi University council members over a Sh2.2 billion fruad.

In a statement the anti-graft agency’s North Rift Regional Manager Charles Rasugu said they are undertaking an inquiry into 11 projects undertaken by the university.

“To facilitate the investigation, kindly facilitate the listed university council members to attend interview and statement recording in respect of the matters under investigation at EACC Eldoret office,” Rasugu said.

Council chairman Humphrey Njuguna will be questioned on Wednesday together with Clara Momanyi, while Charles Obiero and Isaac Memusi representing the Ministry of Education and Treasury will appear on Thursday.

Up until now, 59 persons of interest, including the Vice Chancellor Prof Isaac Kosgei have recorded statements on the Sh2.2 billion Moi Varsity heist.

Kosgei reported to the EACC offices last week on Wednesday and responded to queries on the fund mismanagement.

He further said that he will soon invite the media to the university during which he will issue further clarification on matters affecting the institution.

The letter signed by Rasugu says the projects under investigation include the proposed construction of a school of public health, dentistry and nursing and related works for Sh726.4 million.

The second project is the proposed construction of Library Phase 11 at Annex Campus and its related works for Sh1.1 billion.

Another project is electrical installation at the School of Public Health and Dentistry at a cost of Sh148 million.

The fourth major project also under probe by the EACC is the electrical installation at the Library annexe at a cost of Sh169 million.

Several components of the same library project at the Annex Campus are under investigation by EACC, including the mechanical and air conditioning allegedly at a cost of over Sh35 million.

Another project is the construction of an amphitheater project at the main campus and also consultancy services for the various projects.

The outcome of the investigation will inform appropriate action against any persons found responsible, EACC said.

