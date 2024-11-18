EACC summons Moi University VC Kosgei over Sh2.1bn graft claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Moi University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the embezzlement of over Sh2.18 billion.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency directed Kosgei to appear before it Tuesday as it seeks answers over his involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

The high-profile probe, which also targets three senior university officials, is centered on the misappropriation of funds earmarked for development projects at the university.

“As part of ongoing investigations into reports of massive corruption and theft of public funds at Moi University, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned the University Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Kosgei to appear before it to respond to graft allegations involving fraudulent infrastructural projects worth Kes2,189,659,497.88,” read a statement by the EACC in part.

“The suspect is summoned alongside three other senior officials namely Chief Accountant Egla Samoei, Head of Procurement Wilson Bett and Head of Development Unit Moses Kipkulei.”

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the Vice Chancellor faces multiple allegations, including presiding over a “corruption den” at the university and actively obstructing the ongoing investigation.

The institution has recently been in the spotlight over an array of financial woes.

In September, National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education revealed how the institution spent a whooping Sh29.8 million to build the university gate.

The revelation unearthed in the auditor general report showed the institution management initially had a Sh4.8 million budget but it was demolished because the gate was on a road reserve.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The University then allocated Sh25 million to build a new gate in a different location raising concerns from the Auditor General.

The committee is also investigating circumstances under which Rivatex was extended a Sh3 billion loan from Exim Bank following revelations that Moi University acquired the textile company at Sh600 million.

About The Author