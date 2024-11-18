Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC summons Moi University VC Kosgei over Sh2.1bn graft claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Moi University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the embezzlement of over Sh2.18 billion.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency directed Kosgei to appear before it Tuesday as it seeks answers over his involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The high-profile probe, which also targets three senior university officials, is centered on the misappropriation of funds earmarked for development projects at the university.

“As part of ongoing investigations into reports of massive corruption and theft of public funds at Moi University, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned the University Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Kosgei to appear before it to respond to graft allegations involving fraudulent infrastructural projects worth Kes2,189,659,497.88,” read a statement by the EACC in part.

“The suspect is summoned alongside three other senior officials namely Chief Accountant Egla Samoei, Head of Procurement Wilson Bett and Head of Development Unit Moses Kipkulei.”

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the Vice Chancellor faces multiple allegations, including presiding over a “corruption den” at the university and actively obstructing the ongoing investigation.

The institution has recently been in the spotlight over an array of financial woes.

In September, National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education revealed how the institution spent a whooping Sh29.8 million to build the university gate.

The revelation unearthed in the auditor general report showed the institution management initially had a Sh4.8 million budget but it was demolished because the gate was on a road reserve.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The University then allocated Sh25 million to build a new gate in a different location raising concerns from the Auditor General.

The committee is also investigating circumstances under which Rivatex was extended a Sh3 billion loan from Exim Bank following revelations that Moi University acquired the textile company at Sh600 million.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Anglican Church joins Catholic Bishops in calling for govt accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 –The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has thrown its weight behind the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), joining them...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos as Kirinyaga MCAs disagree over removal of Majority Leader Kibinga

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chaos were on Monday erupted at the Kirinyaga County Assembly after Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) disagreed over...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors warn of total shutdown should parliament fail to agree on funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Council of Governors (COG) has warned that the delay in disbursement of funds to devolved units could disrupt...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza church leaders demand action from President Ruto

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 18 – A section of Nyanza church leaders have backed the position of the Catholic Bishops as they issued eight irreducible...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK’s Faith Odhiambo, PS Mary Muthoni, top Timely Kenya’s Most Impactful Women chart

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, Public health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and Controller of Budget (COB)...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UASU-allied lecturers present petitions to Treasury, Education Ministry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – University Academic Staff Union (UASU)-aligned lecturers stage a public protest in Nairobi, presenting petitions to the Treasury and the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to release Sh2.5bn to pay NHIF debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The government will release an additional Sh2.5 billion next week to pay for debts owed to hospitals and service...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We will enhance broad-based govt, Ruto says amid cabinet reshuffle talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – President William Ruto has revealed plans to make changes in his government to enhance the broad based government agenda...

1 day ago