EACC launch investigation into Sh2.6n fraud at JOOUST

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched a probe into a suspected fraud which saw Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) lose more than Ksh. 2.6 billion, EACC spokesperson, Eric Ngumbi has said.



According to Ngumbi, top university officials colluded with contractors and consultants to milk the institution of higher learning through six capital projects which were paid for in advance despite not being complete.



Addressing the media at Aboke village in Ugenya constituency where top EACC officials had gone to condole with their chairman, Bishop Dr. David Oginde whose mother was being buried, Ngumbi said that apart from the multibillion shilling fraud, they were also probing six JOOUST officials for allegedly receiving bribes and allowing over 200 unqualified students to graduate.



“Instead of sitting for supplementary examinations, the six officials were bribed to facilitate over 200 unqualified students into the graduation list during the last graduation ceremony held in October this year” said Ngumbi.



On the loss of Sh2.6 billion, Ngumbi said that EACC had already raided the Nairobi, Kisumu and Homabay homes of the former JOOUST vice chancellor where they collected the original documents of the projects.



He said that the former Vice chancellor, the main suspect, seem to have colluded with top management of the institution and the contractors, adding that when he retired, the VC carried all the original documents away.



“That could be the reason why the university was taken to court by one of the contractors who demanded an additional Sh179 million” said the spokesman adding that the institution could not effectively defend itself due to lack of documents.



“Luckily, we were able to retrieve the documents which we are using to finalise investigations” said Ngumbi adding that the contractor had obtained an order from a court in Siaya and froze the university accounts.



He said that because of the new evidence, EACC will move to the high court to challenge the award.



The EACC spokesperson said that apart from JOOUST, they are investigation 17 other universities such as Moi and Nairobi universities.



He said that most of the problems bedevilling the universities seem to be caused by leadership and governance challenges.



“Top management, including university councils, seem to be part of the problems” he said.



He called on the ministry of education to strengthen frameworks for management of quality and standards in higher education institutions.



“You cannot understand why such things can happen in a university that has a council and a vice chancellor. We have responsibility to ensure that the right thing has been done” he said.



Speaking during the funeral service, EACC chairman, Dr. Oginde lamented that the level of integrity in the country has gone down.



“Integrity has become very scarce in our country” said the chairman adding that most men and women in places of responsibility take advantage of their positions to take away what belongs to the public.

About The Author