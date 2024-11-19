EACC commences interviews to recruit new CEO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Interviews for the replacement of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO commenced on Tuesday, with the first batch of shortlisted candidates appearing before the panel.

EACC is seeking to select a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Twalib Mbarak, whose term ends in January 2025.

EACC Commissioners will conduct the interviews at the Public Service Commission (PSC) offices for three days.

The commission shortlisted fourteen candidates out of 172 applicants.

The first five candidates will face the panel on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They candidates include Stephen Masha Ngowa, Doreen Nkatha Muthaura, Jackson Kaunda Mue, Joseph Vincent Onyango, and Paul Ndemo Maina.

On Wednesday, the panel will interviewed Vincent Omari Okongo, Peter Lokol Lomulen (PWD), Obadiah Kipkoech Keitany, John Tentemo Ole Moyaki, and David Kiplagat Ruto Too.

The panel will interview the final batch of candidates—Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, Justa Wawira Mwangi (PWD), Mohamed Abdul Mmaka, and Waweru Karanja— on Thursday.

EACC directed all shortlisted candidates to bring their original documents, including a National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, and a self-declaration form stamped by the Commission.

Candidates are also required to provide valid and current clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Additionally, candidates must carry letters of recognition from the Commission of Higher Education for degrees obtained from foreign universities, recommendation letters from relevant professional bodies (where applicable), and any other supporting documents or testimonials.

The EACC advertised the CEO position on September 17 and set the application deadline for October 7, 2024.

