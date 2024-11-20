Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

Top stories

EACC Arrests 2 Suspects for Extortion in Sh2 Million Bribery Scheme

The suspects, identified as Francis Onyango and Abigail Janai, were apprehended during a sting operation at a Nairobi restaurant.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 20- NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested two suspects accused of demanding a Sh2 million bribe from the Director General of a State Corporation to withdraw a court petition alleging embezzlement of public funds.

The suspects, identified as Francis Onyango and Abigail Janai, were apprehended during a sting operation at a Nairobi restaurant.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The EACC confirmed the arrest in a statement, noting that the suspects were caught red-handed receiving Sh1.7 million, part of the Sh2 million they had demanded.

“These individuals are part of a growing trend of litigious persons posing as public-spirited citizens and advocates of good governance, filing petitions against government officials in court only to extort bribes to withdraw the cases,” the EACC stated.

Following the arrest, the suspects were processed at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and later released on bail pending further legal action.

The EACC has raised alarm over such schemes, warning that they undermine public trust in governance and anti-corruption efforts. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC commences interviews to recruit new CEO

EACC is seeking to select a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Twalib Mbarak, whose term ends in January 2025.

24 hours ago

Top stories

Bomet County Officials arrested in Sh1.2bn graft probe by EACC

The investigation is centred on allegations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, and theft involving Sh373 million in the procurement of twelve heavy...

October 24, 2024

County News

KFS interdicts 2 officers arrested by EACC on fraud charges

In a statement on Wednesday, September 25, KFS said the agency does not condone any form of corruption promising to swiftly address similar cases.

September 26, 2024

Top stories

Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal Convicted in Sh83mn Graft Case

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 28- The anti-corruption court in Nairobi has convicted former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal in a Sh83 million graft case involving a...

August 28, 2024

Top stories

Didmus Barasa tells off EACC: I Won’t Honour Your Summons, You’re Not a Debt Collector

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 — Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has openly defied a summons from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), declaring that he...

August 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC says British Army excesses beyond its mandate

EACC made the revelation amid an inquiry by the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee into allegations of misconduct, human rights abuses,...

August 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Kericho lands boss in Sh200,000 extortion case

Ismail Kipngeno Koskei was nabbed in the office in Kericho after he received Sh100,000 as an initial deposit for the bribe.

July 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Top Vihiga surveyor remanded for graft after EACC-led arrest

EACC Saturday said that Eugene Wandera Wamalwa was arrested by its detectives and presented before the Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court where he denied the charges...

June 15, 2024