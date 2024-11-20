EACC Arrests 2 Suspects for Extortion in Sh2 Million Bribery Scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 20- NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested two suspects accused of demanding a Sh2 million bribe from the Director General of a State Corporation to withdraw a court petition alleging embezzlement of public funds.

The suspects, identified as Francis Onyango and Abigail Janai, were apprehended during a sting operation at a Nairobi restaurant.

The EACC confirmed the arrest in a statement, noting that the suspects were caught red-handed receiving Sh1.7 million, part of the Sh2 million they had demanded.

“These individuals are part of a growing trend of litigious persons posing as public-spirited citizens and advocates of good governance, filing petitions against government officials in court only to extort bribes to withdraw the cases,” the EACC stated.

Following the arrest, the suspects were processed at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and later released on bail pending further legal action.

The EACC has raised alarm over such schemes, warning that they undermine public trust in governance and anti-corruption efforts. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

