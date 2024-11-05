Duale Urges Businesses to Embrace Sustainable Practices as Bio Foods Leads by Example

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on businesses to adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment for present and future generations.

He emphasized that both private and public companies can contribute to environmental conservation by committing to long-term sustainable initiatives.

“Companies need to adopt long-term sustainable initiatives to conserve the environment,” Duale said on Tuesday during the launch of Bio Foods’ Sustainability Report at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

He praised Bio Foods for its commitment to green business practices, saying, “Businesses should emulate Bio Foods, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable initiatives.” Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (centre), Bio Foods CEO Joachim Westerveld and NEMA Director General Mamo Boru during the launch of the company’s Sustainability Report on November 4, 2024.

Bio Foods CEO Joachim Westerveld highlighted the company’s dedication to fostering a sustainable future. “As we release our third Sustainability Report, we reflect on our journey so far and set our sights on even greater achievements,” he said. W

esterveld emphasized that Bio Foods prioritizes the well-being of employees, farmers, customers, and the environment. The company has reported a 6.4% reduction in carbon emission intensity while increasing production by 20%.

Westerveld noted that 39% of the energy used in Bio Foods’ operations comes from solar power. “We have actively engaged in shaping policies and initiatives aimed at tackling post-consumer waste, driving positive change across our industry and beyond,” he added. The company recently achieved B Corp certification, marking its alignment with global standards for businesses committed to a better world. Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (centre) with BioFoods CEO Joachim Westerveld and NEMA boss Mamo Boru at the launch of BioFoods Sustainability Report on November 4, 2024. /SHARON RESIAN

Bio Foods is committed to product safety, with milk undergoing testing on 18 parameters before processing. “Any milk that does not meet our strict standards is rejected,” Westerveld said.

The company maintains a zero-tolerance policy for antibiotic residues and adheres to aflatoxin standards set by the World Health Organization at 500 ppt.

Recently, Bio Foods partnered with USAID to launch the “Safe Milk Kenya” initiative, aiming to enhance consumer health by combating aflatoxins.

