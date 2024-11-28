Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale speaks when he inaugurated a two-day African Development Bank (AfDB) Climate Action Window (CAW) Adaptation Workshop in Nairobi, reinforcing Kenya’s leadership in Africa’s climate action efforts. /November 28 2024.

Sustainability Watch

Duale Opens AfDB Climate Action Workshop in Nairobi, Highlights Kenya’s Leadership in Climate Adaptation

Kenya has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030, guided by updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and regional action plans.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale inaugurated the two-day African Development Bank (AfDB) Climate Action Window (CAW) Adaptation Workshop in Nairobi, reinforcing Kenya’s leadership in Africa’s climate action efforts.

Kenya has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030, guided by updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and regional action plans. However, these ambitions are hampered by inadequate climate financing—a challenge that extends beyond Kenya to the entire developing world.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The AfDB estimates Africa needs $60 billion annually for climate adaptation, yet current funding falls significantly short. Initiatives like CAW aim to bridge this gap, targeting $13 billion for the continent’s adaptation and mitigation projects. Notably, 75% of CAW’s resources are dedicated to adaptation, reflecting Africa’s pressing priorities.

In its first year, CAW funded 41 projects worth $322 million, leveraging an additional $1.6 billion in co-financing. Kenya has benefited from these efforts, hosting several innovative projects, including the $4.4 million Kenya Electric Cooking Market Development Program, which combines climate adaptation with sustainable energy and economic growth.

Other speakers at the workshop included UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson and UNICEF Country Representative Shaheen Nilofer, who emphasized the importance of partnerships in achieving Africa’s climate goals.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto names 5 CSs to EPA Council with EU

The EPA Council is tasked with overseeing and facilitating a strong partnership between Kenya and the EU to safeguard Kenya’s interests within the agreement.

5 days ago

Africa

3 in 4 Africans want more climate finance from developed nations: survey

The findings highlight growing public concern over worsening droughts and crop failures across the continent, as well as strong support for investment in climate-resilient...

5 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Developing Countries Reject $250bn Offer at COP29, Insist on $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance by 2035

The figure, presented as part of a draft finance deal by the Azerbaijani presidency, falls far short of the $1.3 trillion per year requested...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale demands more interdictions over Lunga Lunga incident

Duale condemned the incident as repugnant and emphasized that the Ministry would not tolerate violence that undermines human dignity and rights, even as it...

7 days ago

CLIMATE SUMMIT

No Climate Deal in Sight as COP29 Ends Friday in Baku

Developed countries, including the EU, insist on expanding the donor base to include wealthier emerging economies like China, further deepening the divide. The negotiations,...

November 21, 2024

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Scores Big With Breakthrough on Carbon Credits Amid Calls for Increased Climate Finance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov 19 – COP29 in Baku has marked a historic step forward with the establishment of a global carbon market under Article...

November 19, 2024

Sustainability Watch

COP29 in Baku Near Final Stretch Amid Urgent Calls for Climate Finance

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has underscored the importance of immediate, substantial financial contributions to support vulnerable nations.

November 18, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Environment PS Ng’eno at COP29 calls for prudent use of Climate funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 15 – Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno has cautioned against the misuse of climate change funds as the world gathers...

November 15, 2024