Duale Opens AfDB Climate Action Workshop in Nairobi, Highlights Kenya’s Leadership in Climate Adaptation

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale inaugurated the two-day African Development Bank (AfDB) Climate Action Window (CAW) Adaptation Workshop in Nairobi, reinforcing Kenya’s leadership in Africa’s climate action efforts.

Kenya has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030, guided by updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and regional action plans. However, these ambitions are hampered by inadequate climate financing—a challenge that extends beyond Kenya to the entire developing world.

The AfDB estimates Africa needs $60 billion annually for climate adaptation, yet current funding falls significantly short. Initiatives like CAW aim to bridge this gap, targeting $13 billion for the continent’s adaptation and mitigation projects. Notably, 75% of CAW’s resources are dedicated to adaptation, reflecting Africa’s pressing priorities.

In its first year, CAW funded 41 projects worth $322 million, leveraging an additional $1.6 billion in co-financing. Kenya has benefited from these efforts, hosting several innovative projects, including the $4.4 million Kenya Electric Cooking Market Development Program, which combines climate adaptation with sustainable energy and economic growth.

Other speakers at the workshop included UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson and UNICEF Country Representative Shaheen Nilofer, who emphasized the importance of partnerships in achieving Africa’s climate goals.

