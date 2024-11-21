Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale demands more interdictions over Lunga Lunga incident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has ordered the immediate suspension of all Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers involved in the assault of a man collecting firewood in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County.

The directive follows the circulation of a video showing KFS rangers attacking the man found ferrying firewood from a protected forest.

In the video, KFS officers order the man lie on the ground, after which a female ranger strikes him multiple times.

“This will make you stop fetching firewood from this forest. We are killing you so that you do not disturb us again,” another ranger threatened.

KFS had condemned the incident on Tuesday and confirmed the suspension of one ranger.

CS Duale however noted the involvement of multiple rangers and directed the Chief Conservator of Forests to suspend the remaining officers involved, adhering to due process.

“I acknowledge KFS’s swift decision to interdict one of the officers. However, it is clear from the video that more than one ranger [was] involved,” he observed.

“I therefore direct the Chief Conservator of Forests to immediately interdict the rest of the rangers involved in accordance with established procedures,” Duale directed.

Duale condemned the incident as repugnant and emphasized that the Ministry would not tolerate violence that undermines human dignity and rights, even as it remains resolute in combating forest crimes.

“While the Government is firm in its determination to end forest crimes, such brutal acts violating human dignity and rights cannot be condoned,” Duale stated.

