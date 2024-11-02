Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks during the 2024 Taxpayers' Day at State House, Nairobi, on November 2, 2024. /x.

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges KRA to Innovate for Easier, Transparent Tax Collection

He lauded the KRA’s 2023/2024 accomplishments, which included exceeding targets with over eight million tax returns filed and onboarding 1.2 million new taxpayers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2— Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to adopt innovative, user-friendly methods to enhance revenue collection.

During the 2024 Taxpayers’ Day at State House, Nairobi, where he joined President William Ruto, Kindiki emphasized the need for the KRA to invest in solutions that streamline tax processes and make them more customer-centric.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He highlighted that responsible use of taxpayer funds is key to fostering trust and transparency. “We must continuously innovate and adopt client-friendly revenue mobilization measures while ensuring the prudent management of resources collected from taxpayers,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President underlined the role of taxes in driving economic growth, asserting, “Every Kenyan has a duty to pay taxes for the development and well-being of our nation. We will build our country using revenue collected from individuals and corporate entities.”

Kindiki lauded the KRA’s 2023/2024 accomplishments, which included exceeding targets with over eight million tax returns filed and onboarding 1.2 million new taxpayers.

The event also featured the launch of KRA’s Ninth Corporate Plan and a new API platform to streamline tax processes and improve compliance efficiency.

Kindiki’s comments align with the government’s ongoing efforts to broaden the tax base and embrace digital solutions for economic stability.

President Ruto also called on Kenyans to report tax evasion and corruption, highlighting these practices as barriers to progress. He acknowledged citizens’ dedication to meeting tax obligations while emphasizing the importance of trust-building measures.

“We must all take a stand against tax evasion and corruption, which continue to pose significant challenges,” President Ruto said. “Tax evaders should not be allowed to hide resources owed to Kenyans while benefiting from public services.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President encouraged the use of the KRA’s iWhistle platform for anonymous reporting of malpractice and noted the investigation of 255 staff members as a demonstration of internal accountability and commitment to integrity.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Report Tax Evasion and Corruption

He also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda...

6 mins ago

Top stories

Gachagua Removes Deputy President Title from Social Media After Kindiki’s Swearing-In

In what appears to be an acceptance of his new reality, Gachagua updated his profile to read "Husband. Father. Kenyan" shortly after Kindiki took...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Police Complete Linguistic and Cultural Training Ahead of Haiti Deployment

Haiti has faced escalating violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, displacing hundreds of thousands and destabilizing the nation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Home Sweet Home: Gachagua breaks silence following Swearing-in of Kindiki as Deputy President

Home Sweet Home! Thanking God for the gift of my family.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders DCI to take decisive action against femicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – President William Ruto has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against criminals behind femicides...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Committee rejects bill seeking to extend term limits of elected officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The Senate Committee on Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights has rejected a Bill seeking to extend the term...

23 hours ago