DP Kindiki Urges KRA to Innovate for Easier, Transparent Tax Collection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2— Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to adopt innovative, user-friendly methods to enhance revenue collection.

During the 2024 Taxpayers’ Day at State House, Nairobi, where he joined President William Ruto, Kindiki emphasized the need for the KRA to invest in solutions that streamline tax processes and make them more customer-centric.

He highlighted that responsible use of taxpayer funds is key to fostering trust and transparency. “We must continuously innovate and adopt client-friendly revenue mobilization measures while ensuring the prudent management of resources collected from taxpayers,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President underlined the role of taxes in driving economic growth, asserting, “Every Kenyan has a duty to pay taxes for the development and well-being of our nation. We will build our country using revenue collected from individuals and corporate entities.”

Kindiki lauded the KRA’s 2023/2024 accomplishments, which included exceeding targets with over eight million tax returns filed and onboarding 1.2 million new taxpayers.

The event also featured the launch of KRA’s Ninth Corporate Plan and a new API platform to streamline tax processes and improve compliance efficiency.

Kindiki’s comments align with the government’s ongoing efforts to broaden the tax base and embrace digital solutions for economic stability.

President Ruto also called on Kenyans to report tax evasion and corruption, highlighting these practices as barriers to progress. He acknowledged citizens’ dedication to meeting tax obligations while emphasizing the importance of trust-building measures.

“We must all take a stand against tax evasion and corruption, which continue to pose significant challenges,” President Ruto said. “Tax evaders should not be allowed to hide resources owed to Kenyans while benefiting from public services.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President encouraged the use of the KRA’s iWhistle platform for anonymous reporting of malpractice and noted the investigation of 255 staff members as a demonstration of internal accountability and commitment to integrity.

About The Author