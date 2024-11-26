DOREEN RATEMO: Why Private Banking is a smart choice for current and aspiring High-Net-Worth individuals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Doreen Ratemo, Head Affluent Banking, Stanbic Bank Kenya

In today’s fast-paced world, integrated banking is now a key ask, with individuals looking to partner with financial institutions that embed their products into a client’s life. Admittedly, this has seen more banks develop personalized solutions that meet diverse client needs in a timely and relevant manner.

The affluent segment has been a core beneficiary of this move, with most banks now offering exclusive and premium services that match the affluence and ambition held by high net worth individuals. For these individuals, private banking provides a level of personalization that aligns with their financial stature, offering a suite of advantages that help clients streamline their financial life and maximize their wealth.

Private banking’s biggest advantage is the convenience and personalized attention it offers, allowing clients to save time, costs and resources. With dedicated relationship managers and specialized products, clients are exposed to customized savings, investment, transaction and lifestyle benefits, all of which are built to deliver an optimized experience.

The benefit however is not just tied to experience. The advisory element is a substantial differentiator. With investment and consumer trends constantly changing, it helps to have information that positions you, your business and family for sustained gains. For instance, with the great wealth transfer, it is critical that you have access to timely and accurate information on emerging investments, tax regulations and trust options. Without this, you and your future generations are exposed to knowledge and solution gaps, which can be costly and reduce generational wealth. Further, with access to a wider pool of investments, clients are better positioned to protect the value of their investments in the long run.

In addition, working with regulated private banking institutions provides relative comfort in that they have a capital cushion to withstand macroeconomic shocks. In addition, the fact that they are regulated means that they have to comply to a set of rules and policies, which minimizes illegal or unauthorized dealings. This also plays into the privacy element, giving clients an additional layer of data and transaction privacy.

Distinctly, the personalized relationships between clients and their dedicated relationship managers offers premium benefits. With the complexities attached to high net worth portfolios and legacy planning, these close relationships create space for these individuals to communicate their preferences and trust that they will be implemented accordingly. This is especially crucial for individuals who have specificities on the allocation of their wealth towards various people, businesses or charitable initiatives.

Private Banking is also a great avenue to get access to ideal opportunities tailored for different geographies and demographics. For instance, Africa is currently poised to record huge growth in the next couple of decades, driven by a productive youthful population as well as growth in sectors including technology, manufacturing and green energy. Private Banking can help individuals tap into this through their structured and streamlined platforms and products designed to help high net worth individuals invest accordingly, while navigating macroeconomic headwinds efficiently.

Further, private banking clients are well-positioned to make gains from exclusive partnerships designed especially for their market segment. Ranging from networking opportunities, discounts and private access to distinguished locations, private banking breaks access barriers and matches experiences to the client’s desired lifestyle needs. For instance, the recently launched partnership between Stanbic Bank Kenya and Mastercard will see the Bank’s Private Banking clients get access to an elite credit card that has special benefits such as airport lounge access, global customer assistance services, concierge services, premium memberships and wide range discounts. Implemented by two leading financial players, clients get to benefit from the individual company strengths, which leads to an elevated banking experience.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Overall, clients have a lot to gain by tapping into the private banking experience. With access to exclusive opportunities and bespoke solutions, individuals, families and businesses are better poised to enjoy their wealth in the present and across multiple generations.

Be it investments, legacy planning or exclusive benefits, private banking should be a key consideration for those looking to make strategic, innovative and meaningful moves that have lifelong impact.

About The Author