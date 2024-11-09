Doctors Union Warns of Strike Over Drastic Pay Cuts for Medical Interns, Demands Fair Stipends

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is intensifying pressure on the government, threatening to resume strikes over unresolved issues surrounding medical interns’ stipends.

The dispute revolves around a directive from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which proposes reducing intern stipends from KSh 206,000 to a range of Sh47,000-70,000.

This adjustment, according to the union, will effectively downgrade intern compensation to public sector entry-level standards, disregarding the high demands and critical nature of their roles in healthcare.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah stated that union members are prepared to escalate their demands if no meaningful progress is made in ongoing discussions. He underscored that interns deserve fair compensation reflective of their responsibilities, adding that “negotiations aren’t limited to the boardroom. If necessary, we will negotiate on the streets and ultimately from home,” indicating the union’s readiness to stage demonstrations and strikes to achieve their demands.

The union has pointed out that the directive undermines a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that set interns’ stipends at the current rate, an agreement the union insists is crucial for attracting and retaining skilled healthcare workers in Kenya. The issue has also drawn attention to what KMPDU calls a “larger, ongoing problem” of undervaluing healthcare workers in the public sector.

The High Court recently upheld the SRC’s mandate to set intern pay rates, justifying the directive as part of the government’s fiscal sustainability efforts. However, KMPDU argues that such budgetary adjustments should not disproportionately affect healthcare workers who are essential to the country’s well-being.

Efforts to resolve the issue included marathon talks between KMPDU and government representatives on October 31, which ended in a deadlock. The Ministry of Health upheld the SRC’s decision, while the union reiterated its stance in favor of the CBA. A subsequent meeting with the Head of Public Service on November 7 showed signs of progress, but no formal resolution was reached.

Atellah assured members that updates will be provided as talks continue. The union also warned that further delays or refusal to honor the CBA could lead to widespread disruptions in healthcare services as medical professionals prepare to withdraw their services.

