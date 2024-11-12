‘Do more’: Guterres urges strong climate action at COP29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged global leaders at the UN Climate Change Summit, COP29, to take stronger action to protect people from the impacts of the climate crisis, amid calls for a fair financial framework for compensation.

The push represents a potential setback for developing countries, which have been advocating for a global initiative to require major polluters to contribute more, ensuring those most affected by climate change receive compensation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Guterres emphasized that only leaders can drive national climate ambitions and actions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Climate finance is not charity, it’s an investment.#ClimateAction is not optional, it’s an imperative.



Both are indispensable to a liveable world for all humanity and a prosperous future for every nation on Earth.



My remarks at #COP29: https://t.co/CKmx0jtqwY pic.twitter.com/gQYSuCtaz0— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 12, 2024

“My message to global leaders at COP29 is that you must do more to protect your people from the ravages of the climate crisis. Ultimately, only you can deliver on national climate ambition and action. Only you can limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C,” said Guterres.

“To keep temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius, we must cut global emissions by nine percent every year.”

Limiting global warming

During COPs 26, 27, and 28, countries underscored that the impacts of climate change would be significantly lower at a 1.5°C rise compared to a 2°C rise, and resolved to continue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Guterres called on each country to develop its own tools, roles, and resources for climate action and to create new, economy-wide national climate action plans.

He noted that, although the United Nations supports developing countries through the Climate Promise Initiative, these nations must demonstrate their own capabilities and commitments to combating climate change.

“We are supporting developing countries with new NDCs through the Climate Promise Initiative and striving for justice in the renewables revolution via our Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals. But ultimately, only you can deliver on national ambition and action. Only you can beat the clock on 1.5 degrees,” said Guterres.

He urged world leaders to “pay up” to prevent climate-led humanitarian disasters, warning that time was running out to curb a destructive rise in global temperatures.

Over 100 nations have gathered at the annual UN climate summit in Baku, focusing on raising hundreds of billions of dollars to fund a global shift to cleaner energy and mitigate the damage caused by carbon emissions.

Kenya, along with other African nations, has voiced its concerns at COP29 about the need for more accessible climate finance.

African leaders are specifically advocating for $1 trillion in annual adaptation funds by 2030 to help vulnerable countries build resilience against climate impacts.

At the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, African leaders called for urgent action by developed countries to reduce carbon emissions and proposed a new financing mechanism to restructure Africa’s debt and unlock climate funding.

Equitable financial frameworks

They expressed concern over the disproportionate climate burdens and risks faced by African countries, which suffer from unpredictable weather events and climate-related issues.

The leaders emphasized the importance of decarbonizing the global economy for equality and shared prosperity.

They also called for investments to promote the sustainable use of Africa’s natural resources, supporting the continent’s transition to low-carbon development and contributing to global decarbonization.

One of Kenya’s key priorities at COP29, which began on Monday, is to advocate for substantial reforms to make financial structures more accessible, effective, and fair.

Speaking to journalists in Azerbaijan, where he is representing President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi highlighted the urgent need for equitable financial frameworks to combat climate change.

“We expect a re-engineering of the financial architecture to make it more accessible, effective, and equitable,” he said.

Kenya’s delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, stressed the need for a system where major polluters contribute more, and those most affected by climate change receive fair compensation.

Kenya’s call for reforms comes amid rising concerns over inadequate climate financing for developing countries, particularly in Africa, to address the severe impacts of climate change.

Kenya has been a vocal advocate for climate justice, with President Ruto positioning sustainability as a core agenda.

As part of this agenda, the government has focused on climate adaptation strategies to help vulnerable communities build resilience to climate impacts.

Kenya is among the African countries facing increasingly erratic weather patterns, which are affecting agriculture, water resources, and economic stability.

