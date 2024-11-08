DIG Lagat in Nakuru for meeting with regional police bosses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Deputy Inspector General of Kenya police Eliud Lagat will Friday hold a meeting with police commanders in Rift Valley region to discuss their challenges and successes.

This is the third such meeting he holds regionally after that of Coast and Nairobi.

Rift Valley is one of the most challenging region due to cattle rustling menace and other cultural practices which are complicated.

Lagat plans to hold regional meetings to discuss issues affecting the service with the commanders.

While on way to Nakuru, he on Thursday evening made an unexpected visit to Naivasha Police Station, where he toured various sections among them the Report Office, Child Protection Unit, cells, and Traffic Office.

He found officers having an engagement with community members representing Beach Management Unit (BMU), a group that aims to curb crime at Lake Naivasha.

He commended them for incorporating community policing through such programs as BMU and the Naivasha Police Football Club in their efforts to address insecurity through interactions with members of the community.

He also held a brief discussion with the Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Keter and his team, and urged the commanders to pay keen interest on mental health and well-being of officers.

Cases of suicide in police linked to their mental status have been on the rise.

Many say this is linked to their stress.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

