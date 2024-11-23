Connect with us

DIG Lagat said the officers would work closely with the community to enhance security and improve service delivery in the region/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat commissions 3 new police stations in Funyula, Busia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, has officially opened three police stations in Busia’s Funyula Sub-County on Friday.

The National Police Service (NPS) stated that the construction of Ganga Police Station, Namuduru Police Post, and Bukiri Patrol Base was financed by the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

In his remarks during launch events on Friday, DIG Lagat expressed gratitude to local political leaders for their support in facilitating the work of police officers.

He said the officers would work closely with the community to enhance security and improve service delivery in the region.

Later, DIG Lagat made an unplanned visit to Sio-Port Police Station, where he encouraged police officers to remain committed to their mandate of serving the public.

He was accompanied by senior officers, including KPS Director of Logistics Peter Ndung’u.

Also present at the event were Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, Busia County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga, Western Regional Police Commander Kiprono Langat, and members of the public.

