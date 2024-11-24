Detectives probe fatal shooting of man outside his Meru home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Police in Meru County are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered outside his home in the Mti wa GK area of Ruiri Rwarera location.

A report filed at Kathare Police Station on Saturday, indicated that the deceased, identified as Josphat Kathurima, was found lifeless by a child fetching water near his homestead.

Kathurima, who lived alone, had sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg, which police believe caused his death due to excessive bleeding.

“The scene was visited by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Buuri East, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kathare, and other officers,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

Three spent cartridges were recovered from the site.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, as investigators confirmed that nothing, including livestock, appeared to have been stolen from the deceased’s property.

The body was transported to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted.

