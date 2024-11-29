DCI summons Senator Thang’wa over Limuru funeral mayhem

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa over Thursday’s Limuru funeral mayhem where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he was targeted.

In a statement the Kiambu Senator said that the DCI summoned him to appear before them Friday at their Nyeri offices to provide information regarding the chaos after goons disrupted the funeral.

“Joseph Chirchir a police officer attached at DCI Limuru making Inquiries into alleged offence of malicious damage to property injury to persons at bibirioni boys high school playground on 28/11/2024 at 1500 hours and have reason to believe that you senator Paul Karungo Thangwa have information which will assist me with my investigations,” the DCI stated.

Thang’wa, a close ally of Former President Rigathi Gachagua however termed the summons as intimidation stating that he is ready to present himself at the DCI Offices in Nyeri.

“They refuse to meet us at the CID headquarters on Kiambu Road but summon us to Nyeri over an incident that occurred in Limuru. This intimidation will neither intimidate nor silence us. See you in Nyeri,” he said.

The former DP alleged that the state was behind the incident in Limuru, where suspected goons disrupted the burial accompanied by other leaders.

Gachagua claimed that the withdrawal of his security was intentional and left him vulnerable.

He said a specific group followed him to his car, which they attacked using stones and iron bars.

“As Kenyans are well aware, earlier this week, the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that remained after the impeachment process, which we are contesting,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Thursday, goons disrupted a funeral in Limuru, forcing attendees to flee for their lives.

The chaos erupted as former Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi paused to address technical issues with the microphone.

Suddenly, the tent where Gachagua was seated was dismantled, forcing attendees, including the former Deputy President, to flee.

About The Author